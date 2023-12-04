Skyted, supported by the European Space Agency and Airbus, Unveils New Silent Masks at CES 2024, Making Confidential Conversations and Silent Video Gaming a Reality

On January 8, 2024, Skyted will launch its Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign, taking orders for its revolutionary Gaming and Mobility Silent masks, while demonstrating their performance at CES. Post this

Skyted Gaming Mask

Experience an unparalleled gaming experience with this sound-absorbing mask. Gamers can communicate with teammates and stay fully immersed in gameplay without worrying about being overheard. The new Skyted Gaming Mask comes with customizable skin, backlighting and features real-time haptic vibration.

Skyted Mobility Mask

This mask allows users to securely communicate in complete confidentiality, anywhere, anytime with features such as Sound Bubble, VoiceBooster, Transparency mode and more.

Skyted's aeronautic-based acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard by neighbors. Skyted is designed to address the diverse needs of various user groups, ensuring privacy, uninterrupted communication, and enhanced learning.

Launching on Kickstarter January 8, 2024, these new masks will be demonstrated at CES events Pepcom (Jan.8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Mirage) and ShowStoppers (Jan.9 at 6 p.m. at Bellagio), and throughout CES in Eureka Park.

Skyted at CES in Eureka Park

Where: The Venetian Expo booth, Hall G – 61001 in Eureka Park

When: January 9 to 12, 2024

Times: Jan.9/10 ( 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ), Jan.11 ( 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ), Jan.12 ( 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. )

To book an interview and/or to see a Skyted Mask demo with CEO Stéphane Hersen, at CES 2024, please email us at the media contacts below.

English Media:

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

[email protected] / 813.480.1354

French Media:

Aurore Guery / Skyted

[email protected]

About Skyted:

Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.

Website: https://skyted.io/

