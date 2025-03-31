Skytron Introduces FreedomAire: A Modular Clean Air Ceiling System for Operating Rooms

Skytron

Mar 31, 2025, 09:54 ET


Skytron is excited to introduce FreedomAire, a modular ceiling system designed to optimize air quality and distribution in operating rooms while delivering superior lighting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 31, 2025

FreedomAire's pre-engineered modules can be tailored to fit any room size and specialization. Key features include:

  • ASHRAE 170 Compliant
  • Integrated LED Lighting – Available in white or white/green perimeter options
  • Structural Integration – Supports booms and lights
  • Advanced Filtration Options – HEPA or ULPA filters at room-side diffusers
  • Rapid Installation – Reduces renovation downtime compared to conventional solutions
  • Durable Construction – Made from steel and/or aluminum

Structural & Non-Structural Versions Available

The structural version not only supports integrated mount locations but also provides load-bearing support for additional medical equipment, making it ideal for both new builds and renovations.

Additional Benefits:

  • Energy-Efficient Lighting – Tunable and dimmable for customized illumination
  • Adjustable Equalization Dampers – Room-side accessible for easy adjustments
  • Low-Profile Common Plenum – Optimizes airflow efficiency
  • Antimicrobial Powder-Coated Finish – Enhances hygiene and durability
  • A Seamless Air & Lighting Solution

For more information, click here.

About Skytron LLC: Skytron provides safe and efficient healthcare solutions delivered through a local representative network that values long-term relationships and comprehensive service. Focused on providing the highest-quality solutions while delivering the lowest cost of ownership, we prioritize transparency and accountability in our actions.

To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email [email protected]

