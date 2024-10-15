Skytron Introduces SkyVision Reveal: An Advanced Healthcare Environmental Monitoring System

SkyVision Reveal offers a convenient way to access real data necessary to understand the active state of environmental parameters that have a direct correlation to patient safety. Post this

Historical data review for trend analysis and outlier identification

Sorting and filtering capabilities for specific data criteria

Retrospective report generation and log exports

Data-driven insights to support process improvement initiatives

In addition to room monitoring, SkyVision Reveal's environmental monitoring extends to temperature logging in refrigerators and freezers, making it a perfect solution for research labs, pharmacies, food services, and other patient care environments. Key benefits include:

Automated sensor readings that eliminate manual temperature logging

Real-time alerts to prevent spoilage and reduce waste

Historical logs to meet regulatory and compliance standards

SkyVision Reveal's wireless sensor technology provides a cost-effective and user-friendly way to monitor and maintain the environmental conditions that directly impact patient care, compliance, and operational efficiency.

SkyVision Reveal offers a convenient way to access real data necessary to understand the active state of environmental parameters that have a direct correlation to patient safety. SkyVision Reveal is offered in a Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription with an affordable monthly fee providing budget flexibility.

About Skytron LLC: Skytron provides safe and efficient healthcare solutions delivered through a local representative network that values long-term relationships and comprehensive service. Focused on providing the highest quality solutions while delivering the lowest cost of ownership, we prioritize transparency and accountability in our actions.

To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email [email protected]

Matt Vander Woude, Skytron, 1 6166561636, [email protected], www.skytron.com

