Skytron Introduces the Voir Portfolio to the Surgical Market

Skytron is excited to enhance our SkyVision Ascend Video Integration portfolio with the addition of the Voir product category. These innovative solutions are designed to optimize workflow efficiency while maintaining intuitive and user-friendly functionality.

VoirCapture 4K:

This advanced media capture solution provides full 4K60 recording across two independent channels, allowing for simultaneous capture of Dual-4K videos or photos. Clinicians can easily connect various devices—such as endoscopes and microscopes—and seamlessly record procedures in 3D, HD, or 4K formats.

Designed for versatility, VoirCapture 4K functions as a stand-alone recording solution or integrates seamlessly with the Skytron's SkyVision Ascend platform. When paired with Ascend, it offers complete control over connected media feeds through a single user interface, streamlining procedural workflows and reducing cost, confusion, and clutter.

VoirManage Pro:

VoirManage Pro serves as a central repository for all surgical recordings, offering seamless integration with Hospital EMR and PACS systems. This solution enables clinicians to view, edit, archive, and manage media securely across the healthcare facility's IT ecosystem.

Designed for surgeons, nurses, and administrators, VoirManage Pro ensures that critical media is readily accessible. Its feature-rich post-production tools enhance clinical workflows, improve educational content, and support effective patient consultations. Configurable printing templates and flexible export options guarantee that media is presented exactly as intended.

VoirElite Medical Grade Displays:

VoirElite Displays seamlessly connect with the Skytron's SkyVision Ascend platform using a single fiber connection, reducing both cost and installation time while maintaining sharp 4K image quality from scope to screen. The design eliminates the need for external decoders, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment.

Available in 27" and 32" medical-grade models, VoirElite Displays feature a flush, ventless design that minimizes contamination risks. As OR technology evolves, VoirElite Displays are built to adapt to changing source types and resolutions, ensuring future-ready performance.

