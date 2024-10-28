Skytron Welcomes the Flex CT6 Countertop Ultrasonic - The Latest in Sterile Processing

The Flex CT6 boasts a range of features tailored to meet the unique needs of all Sterile Processing Departments. Post this

The Flex CT6 exceeds the AAMI TIR 30 standard making it an effective solution for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to clean their surgical equipment. It is easy to use, cost-conscious, and fits into SPDs seamlessly.

The Flex CT6 was designed with versatility and throughput in mind and can process loads of cannulated, non-cannulated, and robotic instruments. The patented dual hook-up cleaning method allows for cleaning both ends of instruments, inside and out, at the same time. It can process up to 6 cannulated instruments or 3 robotic instruments at once with each device having its own dedicated suction chamber, filter, and pump.

SPDs are facing increasing pressure to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The Flex CT6 can help achieve these goals by providing a reliable, effective, and affordable way to clean surgical equipment.

