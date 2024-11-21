Skyvia Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Data Integration and a Once-in-a-Decade Bundle Offer

Skyvia celebrates its 10th Anniversary with unprecedented Black Friday discounts for new and existing clients

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of its 10th anniversary, Skyvia, a universal cloud data platform, introduces its biggest Black Friday deal ever – up to 40% off on annual subscriptions and exclusive bonuses for early adopters.

Black Friday Offer Details:

New Customers: Skyvia introduces a 40% discount on any annual subscription, giving access to the platform's advanced suite of data integration and workflow automation tools.

Existing Customers: Skyvia offers 30% off any annual subscription renewal to expand your data capabilities.

Special Bundle for Annual Data Integration Subscribers:

For a limited time, the annual Data Integration plan for new yearly subscribers includes complimentary access to three additional Skyvia products – Automation, Connect, and Query – for a three-month period. This complete solution set is designed to enhance data strategy and operational effectiveness.

Early Bird Advantage:

The first ten customers to secure the Black Friday offer will benefit from:

1-on-1 Onboarding Session – Expert guidance to seamlessly integrate Skyvia into your data workflows.

Exclusive Demo Session – An in-depth walkthrough of Skyvia's features to help clients get the most out of the platform's functionality for their business objectives.

Limited Offer Period:

Skyvia's Black Friday offer runs from November 14 through November 29. Visit the company's Black Friday page to secure exclusive savings and elevate the data capabilities of your businesses.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.

Media Contact

Natalia Polomkina, Skyvia, 380 631940959, [email protected], skyvia.com

SOURCE Skyvia