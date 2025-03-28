Skyvia Helps Simply Contact Boost Productivity by 15% and Cut Costs by 10% with Dataflow Automation

"Skyvia has significantly enhanced data processing efficiency, so the company receives the most up-to-date information 20% faster," shared the Simply Contact team. Post this

Skyvia enabled Simply Contact to centralize communication data, automate reporting, and extract real-time insights — without requiring additional development resources. The platform's ETL functionality allowed the team to connect Zendesk with Salesforce and other CRMs, transforming data into actionable metrics across all client accounts.

"Skyvia has significantly enhanced data processing efficiency, so the company receives the most up-to-date information 20% faster," shared the Simply Contact team.

These improvements have helped Simply Contact reduce routine inquiry volume, scale support during seasonal demand spikes of up to 200%, and enhance self-service capabilities for end users. The full case study is available on the company website.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT, and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

With a vast library of 200+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

