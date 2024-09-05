Skyvia Honored with TrustRadius Top Rated Award as a Leading Data Integration and Data Pipeline Tool

Recognition reflects high customer satisfaction and trust in Skyvia's data integration solutions.

PRAGUE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyvia, a no-code data integration platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Top Rated Award winner by TrustRadius in the categories of Data Integration Tools and Data Pipeline Tools. Skyvia achieved the highest average ratings in both categories, based entirely on customer feedback and reviews. Additionally, the platform secured second place in the Data Extraction Tools category.

Skyvia's data integration is a no-code solution for different integration scenarios such as ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data synchronization, and migration. The platform supports all major cloud services like Salesforce, NetSuite, HubSpot, Google Sheets, and more. Skyvia offers simple tools for basic use cases, as well as advanced solutions for complex enterprise scenarios.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by TrustRadius and our customers," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "Our mission is to make data integration accessible to businesses of all sizes and to all clients, regardless of their coding expertise. Receiving this award confirms that we are moving in the right direction by creating an easy-to-use yet feature-rich solution capable of handling complex scenarios. We're grateful for the support and feedback from our customers that made this award possible."

This latest TrustRadius distinction complements Skyvia's growing list of honors in data integration, backup and management. Before this, Skyvia was recognized by other prestigious platforms, reinforcing its reputation as a leading data integration solution. G2 awarded Skyvia second place in the Top 20 Easiest To Use ETL Tools and recognized it as an ETL Tools Leader for 2024. Skyvia was also featured by Capterra in its Best Ease of Use Integration Software list. According to Gartner Peer Insights, 96% of customers are willing to recommend Skyvia, highlighting the platform's exceptional performance and customer satisfaction.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal no-code cloud data integration platform offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of over 190 connectors, Skyvia enables seamless integration across various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and many others.

Key Solutions:

Data Warehousing

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

SaaS Backup & Restore

Workflow Automation

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. Trusted by thousands of organizations in over 50 countries, Skyvia continues to deliver reliable data integration solutions. For more details, visit Skyvia.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a premier buyer intelligence platform for business technology, trusted by industry leaders to find and select the right software. With over 650,000 verified reviews and ratings, it helps businesses make informed decisions through detailed product information, customer insights, and peer discussions. TrustRadius enables tech brands to gather and utilize authentic customer feedback, improving their products, building trust with prospects, and engaging active users to boost ROI.

Media Contact

Nataliia Polomkina, Skyvia, 380 631940959, [email protected], https://skyvia.com/

SOURCE Skyvia