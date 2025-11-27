Skyvia Launches Black Friday Offer With 40% Discounts and Free Product Bundle

Skyvia announced its 2025 Black Friday deal, offering up to 40% off annual plans and free access to additional tools for Data Integration subscribers.
PRAGUE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive cloud data integration platform, announces the launch of its annual Black Friday sale, offering up to 40% off on yearly subscriptions, including exclusive bonuses for Data Integration customers.
Black Friday 2025 Offer Details
For New Customers
- Get 40% off any Skyvia annual subscription.
For Existing Customers
- Save 30% on any Skyvia annual renewal and expand your data capabilities at a reduced cost.
Bonus for Annual Data Integration Plan Subscribers
Customers who purchase an annual Data Integration plan gain complimentary access for three months to Skyvia Automation, Connect, and Query — a complete toolkit for integration, connectivity, and data management.
Limited-Time Offer
The Black Friday campaign begins November 17, 2025, and runs through November 28, 2025. Customers are encouraged to claim their offer early via Skyvia's official Black Friday page before the deal expires.
About Skyvia
Skyvia is a no-code, cloud-based data integration platform designed for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, workflow automation, real-time data connectivity, and more. With 200+ connectors, Skyvia integrates data across cloud applications, including CRMs, ERPs, databases, and data warehouses (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, BigQuery, and SQL Server).
Core Solutions
- Data Integration (ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL)
- Workflow Automation
- SaaS Backup & Restore
- Real-Time Data Connectivity (via OData and API endpoints)
- SQL Query Builder
Skyvia is trusted by thousands of companies across 120+ countries and is highly rated on G2, TrustRadius, and Gartner Peer Insights.
Visit skyvia.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Natalia Polomkina, skyvia.com, 380 631940959, [email protected]
SOURCE skyvia.com
