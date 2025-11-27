Skyvia Launches Black Friday Offer With 40% Discounts and Free Product Bundle

Skyvia announced its 2025 Black Friday deal, offering up to 40% off annual plans and free access to additional tools for Data Integration subscribers.

PRAGUE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive cloud data integration platform, announces the launch of its annual Black Friday sale, offering up to 40% off on yearly subscriptions, including exclusive bonuses for Data Integration customers.

Black Friday 2025 Offer Details

For New Customers

Get 40% off any Skyvia annual subscription.

For Existing Customers

Save 30% on any Skyvia annual renewal and expand your data capabilities at a reduced cost.

Bonus for Annual Data Integration Plan Subscribers

Customers who purchase an annual Data Integration plan gain complimentary access for three months to Skyvia Automation, Connect, and Query — a complete toolkit for integration, connectivity, and data management.

Limited-Time Offer

The Black Friday campaign begins November 17, 2025, and runs through November 28, 2025. Customers are encouraged to claim their offer early via Skyvia's official Black Friday page before the deal expires.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code, cloud-based data integration platform designed for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, workflow automation, real-time data connectivity, and more. With 200+ connectors, Skyvia integrates data across cloud applications, including CRMs, ERPs, databases, and data warehouses (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, BigQuery, and SQL Server).

Core Solutions

Data Integration (ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL)

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Data Connectivity (via OData and API endpoints)

SQL Query Builder

Skyvia is trusted by thousands of companies across 120+ countries and is highly rated on G2, TrustRadius, and Gartner Peer Insights.

Visit skyvia.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Natalia Polomkina, skyvia.com, 380 631940959, [email protected]

SOURCE skyvia.com