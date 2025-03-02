Skyvia Launches SkyBackup: An Extensive Backup Solution for HubSpot Users

"Data loss can happen to any company, whether due to human error, security breaches, or software malfunctions. SkyBackup eliminates the risks by providing a multifunctional solution for HubSpot users," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. Post this

"Data loss can happen to any company, whether due to human error, security breaches, or software malfunctions. SkyBackup eliminates the risks by providing a multifunctional solution for HubSpot users," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "With automated daily backups, instant data comparison, and real-time notifications, businesses can focus on their operations with peace of mind, knowing their critical data is always protected."

Key Features of SkyBackup:

Automated Daily Backups: Ensures continuous data protection, keeping information updated and minimizing risk.

Manual Backups: Enables users to perform on-demand backups before significant changes, providing added control.

Adaptable Restore Options: Lets users easily restore specific records, entire objects, or their full organization's data.

Backup Comparison Tool: Helps identify differences between backups over time and select the right version for restoration.

Export to CSV: Enables users to export specific objects from backups to CSV files for future use and analysis.

Quick Search Functionality: Enables users to efficiently locate specific records within backups.

Activities Monitoring: Offers a detailed log of all backup activities for transparency and security.

Real-Time Notifications: Keeps users informed about the status of backups and restores.

Addressing the Most Common Data Risks

Businesses face a range of challenges that can compromise their data integrity. SkyBackup acts as a safety net against:

Human Error: Accidental deletions, overwrites, or misconfigurations.

Unauthorized Access: Security breaches or insider threats that may alter or delete data.

App-Level Errors: Bugs or glitches that lead to unexpected data corruption.

Cyber Attacks: Ransomware, phishing, and other malicious activities that put business data at risk.

"SkyBackup is built with accessibility and efficiency in mind," said Dmitry Alasania, Head of Product Growth at Skyvia. "We designed this solution to cater to businesses that need a reliable backup system without complex configurations or excessive costs. With SkyBackup, teams can safeguard their HubSpot data effortlessly and ensure business continuity even in the face of unexpected disruptions."

A Solution Backed by Skyvia's Expertise

SkyBackup is the latest solution from Skyvia, a company trusted for its expertise in data integration and cloud data management. With 20 billion records processed each month, over 20 terabytes of data backed up, 200+ supported data connectors, and a loyal customer base of over 2,500 businesses, Skyvia continues to set the standard for secure and efficient data handling.

Currently optimized for HubSpot users, SkyBackup will soon support additional platforms, broadening its reach to other business-critical applications. Backups are securely stored in Microsoft Azure's West US region data centers, ensuring compliance and reliability.

Get Started with SkyBackup Now

SkyBackup is now available, offering businesses a cost-effective, easy-to-use way to protect their HubSpot data. For more details or to start a free trial, visit skybackup.io.

About Skyvia:

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more.

