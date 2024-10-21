Skyvia Unveils How Newly Released Automation Product Boosts Business Efficiency

With the launch of its new product, Skyvia offers businesses powerful tools to automate workflows and enhance data management processes.

PRAGUE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyvia, a universal cloud data platform, has announced the successful completion of the beta phase and the official release of the Automation product. This tool is designed to automate workflows and processes, helping organizations save time and resources while driving increased business efficiency. The new functionality enables users to build event-driven automation workflows, seamlessly integrating data from multiple sources without the need for technical expertise.

As a comprehensive solution in the data integration market, Skyvia provides a wide range of tools for data integration, backup, management, connectivity, and now, automation. Skyvia's Automation empowers businesses to design automated workflows with over 190 apps and systems — all without writing a single line of code. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and flexible query options, users can implement custom logic based on specific conditions.

"The launch of the Automation product represents a significant advancement in our mission to optimize data-related processes and help businesses achieve greater results with minimal effort," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "With a user-friendly visual designer, intuitive logic creation, and automatic error detection, we empower organizations to automate complex operations while reducing manual involvement."

Key Benefits of Skyvia's Automation:

Extensive App Connectivity: With access to over 190 connectors, Skyvia enables seamless integration across a wide range of applications, allowing businesses to automate workflows between their most essential tools.

Cost Savings: By automating repetitive tasks, businesses can better allocate resources and reduce operational costs.

Increased Productivity: Automated workflows free up teams to focus on high-value activities that drive business growth.

Improved Accuracy and Consistency: Automated processes minimize the risk of human error and ensure tasks are performed consistently every time. By relying on automation, businesses can maintain high accuracy across workflows, reducing mistakes and improving overall data quality.

Industry insights, such as those from Gartner, highlight the growing importance of automation in business operations. Gartner reports that automation becomes essential for improving operational efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making. Automation tools are expected to see significant growth in implementation, with Gartner predicting that 70% of organizations will adopt infrastructure automation by 2025.

Skyvia's Automation is set to reshape how organizations handle their workflows across multiple data sources. To learn more about how Skyvia's Automation can transform your business, visit the company website and explore a free demo today.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.

Media Contact

Natalia Polomkina, Skyvia, 380 631940959, [email protected], skyvia.com

SOURCE Skyvia