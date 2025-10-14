Skyward Aviation to Upgrade Fleet with Apcela's Next-Generation Air-to-Ground Connectivity Platform

Learjet Fleet to be Equipped with Apcela ONE ATG Systems Delivering High-Speed Broadband, and Leveraging Apcela's Hybrid Installation Program for Implementation

RESTON, Va. and WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apcela, a global operator of high-performance, mission-specific networks, announced today that Skyward Aviation, a full-service private jet management and charter company based in Washington, PA, is upgrading its fleet to the Apcela Air-to-Ground (ATG) broadband inflight connectivity platform.

Skyward is set to begin installing the Apcela ONE ATG system across its fleet of Learjet aircraft, with plans to deploy the system on 11 aircraft by early 2026. The upgrade will deliver next-generation broadband performance, enabling passengers and crew to enjoy high-speed streaming, real-time data, and uninterrupted inflight communications.

The installations are expected to be performed on-site at Skyward's Washington, PA maintenance facility, by Brunswick Aviation Services, utilizing Apcela's Hybrid Installation Program. This program combines the expertise of the Apcela ATG Dealer Network with the local on-site maintenance resources of the fleet operator, streamlining installations alongside other maintenance events, optimizing both costs and downtime, while ensuring maximum quality and efficiency across the fleet.

"Connectivity has become an operational and customer experience imperative," said Gene Pecar, CEO of Skyward Aviation. "Our clients expect reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi that allows them to work, communicate, or relax seamlessly while in flight. Apcela's ATG system delivers on that expectation—combining performance, reliability, and value in a way that fits perfectly with our fleet strategy."

The Apcela ONE ATG platform combines low-latency, high-throughput performance with flexible installation options, making it ideal for light and midsize aircraft like the Learjet. The system combines Apcela's advanced networking and ATG technologies to deliver connectivity that replicates the terrestrial broadband experience—at altitude.

Mark Casey, CEO of Apcela, added, "Skyward Aviation has built a reputation for excellence in operations, safety, and service. By adopting the Apcela ONE ATG platform across its fleet, Skyward is setting a new benchmark for business aviation connectivity—where broadband performance and operational efficiency meet."

Representatives of Skyward Aviation, Brunswick Aviation Services, and Apcela will be on hand to discuss the program and announcement at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) on Wednesday, October 15, between 2:00 and 4:00 PM in Booth #550 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to stop by to learn more about the Apcela ONE ATG system, the Hybrid Installation Program, and inflight performance benefits.

As one of the nation's leading charter operators and fleet management providers, Skyward Aviation's adoption of Apcela's ATG platform reinforces the industry's rapid transition toward high-performance broadband inflight connectivity—delivering a faster, more connected experience for passengers, pilots, and operations teams alike.

About Skyward Aviation

Skyward Aviation is a full-service private jet management, maintenance, and charter company headquartered in Washington, PA. Skyward is also the Fixed Base Operator at its long-standing home base, Washington County Airport (AFJ) near Pittsburgh, and operates a second base at the Manassas Regional Airport (HEF) near Washington, DC. The company provides personalized private travel experiences. Additionally, Skyward supports Organ Procurement Organizations and transplant centers flying lifesaving missions through its diverse fleet of aircraft. Now in its 33rd year in business, Skyward Aviation continues its commitment to safety, excellence, and service – in the air and on the ground. Learn more at www.skywardaviation.com

About Brunswick Aviation Services

Brunswick Aviation Services is an FAA-certified repair station specializing in advanced avionics, connectivity, and cabin systems integration. Headquartered in Allentown, PA, the company brings the best and newest in connectivity to business aviation, supporting business aviation operators nationwide with expertise in aircraft upgrades, system retrofits, and inflight connectivity solutions. Brunswick is an authorized dealer and installation partner for Honeywell, Starlink, Viasat, Universal Avionics, Cobham, and Apcela ATG.

About Apcela

Apcela provides mission-specific, high-performance networks that accelerate and secure business-critical applications around the world. Its global platform delivers lower latency, greater reliability, and faster access to applications across legacy, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Apcela's services power some of the largest organizations in the world, including leaders in finance, healthcare, biopharma, defense and aerospace, and government.

