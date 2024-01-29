Skywire Continues Expansion into Newark, New Jersey to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Connectivity Everywhere We Serve

"We are proud of our commitment to the Newark market to provide residents and businesses with brand new infrastructure that is designed to meet today's needs and tomorrow's challenges," stated Doug Turtz, CEO. "Our mission is to bring affordable, high-quality connectivity everywhere we serve." Post this

Skywire's new Newark network is highlighted by its initial 360-degree hub at 165 Halsey Street and its diverse 100Gb backbone is ready to accept customer traffic. With multiple ingress and egress points the hybrid fixed wireless and fiber network has the capabilities to meet the demands of Newark's residential, enterprise and small business customers.

Newark residents and the business community will have access to Skywire's full suite of offerings including residential voice, data and mobile; enterprise – internet, ethernet, voice, sd-wan, Wifi, cloud connect and mobile; and small business – voice, data and mobile.

"Our network serves as the foundation in all we do, and our reliability, combined with our participation in government programs and hybrid networking, allows Skywire to offer these high-quality products at competitive prices," added Turtz.

Skywire, Powered by Xchange was founded as Xchange in 2002 to provide high-speed internet and voice services to unserved or underserved residential and commercial buildings in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Today, Skywire's expansion into Newark further solidifies the company's growing footprint in the Tristate Area, providing connectivity to thousands of buildings across more than across 50 neighborhoods. The company was acquired by NOVA Infrastructure, a leading private equity firm, in November 2022.

About Skywire, Powered by Xchange

Founded in 2002 and based in New York City, Skywire, Powered by Xchange is a leading telecommunication provider in the area. The Company provides high-speed internet, data, voice, mobile and unified communications solutions to residential, small business and enterprise customers. Skywire, Powered by Xchange has a specialized hybrid telecommunications network that leverages fixed wireless and fiber broadband facilities throughout its footprint to bring significant bandwidth and reliable communications solutions to its customers.

The Company's extensive network includes more than 2,000 lit buildings, 50 neighborhood hubs and relays, and a near-net footprint exceeding 350,000 buildings. Xchange addresses the ongoing problem of poor fiber density in New York City and brings high speed internet and voice and local customer service to underserved communities and businesses in New York City, upstate New York, and New Jersey.

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2017, NOVA Infrastructure (http://www.novainfra.com) is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments which pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy / energy transition, and communication sectors, with a current portfolio of six platform investments including: a vertically integrated waste management platform; a US Flag maritime logistics business; a fixed base operator (FBO) platform; a port-centric storage and logistics platform; and fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless businesses.

