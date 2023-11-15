Skywire, Powered by Xchange, Announces Three New Board Appointments

"The additions of Chris, Melinda and Lawrence to Skywire's Board of Directors will further strengthen the company and strategically position us to reach our goal of providing people and businesses with unfettered access to critical communications infrastructure," stated Doug Turtz. Post this

Rabii most recently served as the CEO of FiberLight. Previously, Rabii was the SVP, Technology & Operations, at Altice USA and Chief Technology Officer at Cablevision Lightpath. White is the former CEO of Transit Wireless (now Boldyn Networks) and has held senior executive roles at Black Walnut Ventures, Frontier Communications and Wink Communications. Askowitz is currently a Managing Director at Bank Street Group, a leading private investment firm, and has extensive Board experience at telecommunications companies.

"The additions of Chris, Melinda and Lawrence to Skywire's Board of Directors will further strengthen the company and strategically position us to reach our goal of providing people and businesses with unfettered access to critical communications infrastructure," continued Turtz. "Their unmatched experience across the industry, particularly their deep understanding of infrastructure, technology and how telecom businesses operate and background in advising growth companies within the telecom sector, will be an asset to our Board."

Skywire, powered by Xchange, was founded as Xchange in 2002 to address New York City's persist lack of quality high-speed internet and voice services in many of its residential and commercial buildings in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, which are underserved or unserved completely. Today, the Company and its commercial business, previously known as Skywire, provide connectivity to more than 2,000 lit buildings across 50 neighborhoods in the New York Metropolitan area. Skywire was acquired by NOVA Infrastructure in November 2022.

About Skywire, Powered by Xchange

Founded in 2002 and based in New York City, Skywire, Powered by Xchange is a leading telecommunication provider in the area. The Company provides high-speed internet, data, voice, mobile and unified communications solutions to residential, small business and enterprise customers. Skywire, Powered by Xchange has a specialized hybrid telecommunications network that leverages fixed wireless and fiber broadband facilities throughout its footprint to bring significant bandwidth and reliable communications solutions to its customers.

The Company's extensive network includes more than 2,000 lit buildings, 50 neighborhood hubs and relays, and a near-net footprint exceeding 350,000 buildings. Xchange addresses the ongoing problem of poor fiber density in New York City and brings high speed internet and voice and local customer service to underserved communities and businesses in New York City, upstate New York, and New Jersey.

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2017, NOVA Infrastructure (http://www.novainfra.com) is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments which pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy / energy transition, and communication sectors, with a current portfolio of six platform investments including: a vertically integrated waste management platform; a US Flag maritime logistics business; a fixed base operator (FBO) platform; a port-centric storage and logistics platform; and fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless businesses.

