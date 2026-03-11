SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 42CS Center Console

EDGEWATER, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SŌLACE Boats announces the introduction of the all-new 42CS Center Console. Engineered with a focus on performance, ergonomics, and onboard social and offshore fishing functionality, the 42CS represents the next evolution in the SŌLACE center console lineup designed by Stephen Dougherty.

The 42CS introduces a dual-row helm seating configuration complemented by a rear mezzanine seat or summer kitchen. This helm seating configuration can also be enclosed utilizing the optional rear glass enclosure with side curtains, converting it to a pilothouse-style boat.

The cockpit and helm area maximize usable interior volume with protected seating space behind the windshield, while the over-sized hardtop provides increased shade coverage and improved passenger comfort. The result is a layout that blends entertainment capability with long-range offshore functionality.

At the core of the 42CS is SŌLACE's dual-step performance hull, engineered to deliver high-speed stability, precise handling characteristics, and a smooth, dry ride across varying sea states. The stepped hull architecture reduces drag while enhancing fuel efficiency, enabling extended cruising range and improved overall performance.

As with all SŌLACE models, the 42CS integrates carefully engineered systems, premium materials, and meticulous manufacturing processes to deliver exceptional reliability, safety, and onboard functionality. The vessel continues the company's design philosophy of creating boats by boaters, for boaters, balancing offshore fishing capability with refined comfort and sophisticated aesthetics.

Additional technical specifications and feature details for the SŌLACE 42CS will be released in the coming months. The model is scheduled to make its official public debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

About SŌLACE Boats

In a world where everything is the same, mass-produced, and uninspired… why choose ordinary? Simply having the same product that everyone else owns has no meaning when you can choose to make a statement— instead, push the limits and boundaries of mundane options and decide to be extraordinary. That is why you choose SŌLACE. A brand backed by a culture of living life with a sense of rugged individualism and a passion for perfection.

SŌLACE Boats was founded in 2019 by Stephen Dougherty, drawing on a boatbuilding legacy that spans generations. Produced in Edgewater, Florida, SŌLACE Boats is the world leader in luxury center console boats that serve a multitude of boating missions and continues to define the meaning of boating in the 21st century.

