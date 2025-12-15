Slam Dunk Attorney Announces $10,000 Partnership with Duluth High School to Support Student-Athlete Development

"Duluth High School plays a vital role in nurturing the city's youth, and we are proud to contribute to an athletics program that helps students discover their potential and build essential life skills." -Peter Jaraysi, founder of Slam Dunk Attorney Post this

Key enhancements funded by the partnership include the installation of new wall padding for enhanced safety, a modern digital scoreboard for the gymnasium, and additional resources to bolster overall athletic initiatives. Chris Hall, Athletics Director at Duluth High School, expressed appreciation for the support: "Duluth High School is blessed to have community partners like Slam Dunk Attorney. Through their financial support we can directly impact our students on a daily basis. Their partnership allows us to fill in the gaps as well as create a first-class student-athlete experience for all our kids."

In addition to the financial commitment, Slam Dunk Attorney provided 200 sports packs containing healthy snacks to sustain student-athletes during training and competitions. Hall noted, "the student-athletes were extremely grateful to receive the gift bags. Part of what we teach them is the importance of investing in their community. These gifts are a perfect example of how a local business is investing in the future while also helping to meet the needs of student-athletes. We preach to our coaches that extra-curriculars and particularly sports are more than just wins and losses, but rather about making a positive difference in their lives by instilling attributes such as resiliency, overcoming adversity, servant leadership and being All-In!"

This partnership reflects Slam Dunk Attorney's ongoing dedication to building a stronger, more connected City of Duluth through meaningful community engagement.

About Slam Dunk Attorney: Slam Dunk Attorney is a leading legal services firm specializing in personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, dog bites, and more. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the firm serves clients statewide with a focus on securing comprehensive medical care and optimal compensation. For more information, visit slamdunkattorney.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Aversa, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 4437098943, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

SOURCE Slam Dunk Attorney