Slam Dunk Attorney Announces $10,000 Partnership with Duluth High School to Support Student-Athlete Development

Investment enhances facilities, provides nutritional resources, and strengthens community ties for Wildcats Athletics
DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slam Dunk Attorney, a prominent personal injury law firm headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, today announced a $10,000 partnership with Duluth High School to advance its athletics program. This collaboration underscores the firm's commitment to fostering the growth and well-being of the local community, particularly its young athletes.
The donation will directly improve essential infrastructure and program resources, enabling student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field. "At Slam Dunk Attorney, our principle of integrity guides us to extend support beyond our clients to the broader Duluth community," said Peter Jaraysi, founder of Slam Dunk Attorney. "Duluth High School plays a vital role in nurturing the city's youth, and we are proud to contribute to an athletics program that helps students discover their potential and build essential life skills."
Key enhancements funded by the partnership include the installation of new wall padding for enhanced safety, a modern digital scoreboard for the gymnasium, and additional resources to bolster overall athletic initiatives. Chris Hall, Athletics Director at Duluth High School, expressed appreciation for the support: "Duluth High School is blessed to have community partners like Slam Dunk Attorney. Through their financial support we can directly impact our students on a daily basis. Their partnership allows us to fill in the gaps as well as create a first-class student-athlete experience for all our kids."
In addition to the financial commitment, Slam Dunk Attorney provided 200 sports packs containing healthy snacks to sustain student-athletes during training and competitions. Hall noted, "the student-athletes were extremely grateful to receive the gift bags. Part of what we teach them is the importance of investing in their community. These gifts are a perfect example of how a local business is investing in the future while also helping to meet the needs of student-athletes. We preach to our coaches that extra-curriculars and particularly sports are more than just wins and losses, but rather about making a positive difference in their lives by instilling attributes such as resiliency, overcoming adversity, servant leadership and being All-In!"
This partnership reflects Slam Dunk Attorney's ongoing dedication to building a stronger, more connected City of Duluth through meaningful community engagement.
About Slam Dunk Attorney: Slam Dunk Attorney is a leading legal services firm specializing in personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, dog bites, and more. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the firm serves clients statewide with a focus on securing comprehensive medical care and optimal compensation. For more information, visit slamdunkattorney.com.
