Slam Dunk Attorney Expands Georgia Presence with Three New Office Locations

The new offices are located at:

Athens Office: 2470 Daniells Bridge Rd, Building 100, Suite 161, Athens 30606

Conyers Office: 1775 Parker Road, Building C, Suite 210, Conyers 30094

Fayetteville Office: 320 W. Lanier Avenue, Suite 200, Fayetteville 30214

These new locations allow Slam Dunk Attorney to better assist individuals and families seeking legal representation following serious injuries, including motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, dog bites, and other personal injury matters. By expanding into these communities, the firm reinforces its commitment to providing responsive service, direct attorney access, and compassionate guidance throughout the legal process.

"Our growth is driven by our commitment to being where our clients need us most," said Peter Jaraysi, founding attorney of Slam Dunk Attorney. "Opening offices in Athens, Conyers, and Fayetteville allows us to serve more communities while maintaining the personalized attention and results-driven advocacy that define our practice."

While expanding its physical presence, Slam Dunk Attorney remains headquartered in Duluth and continues to serve clients throughout Georgia. The firm's mission remains focused on helping injury victims secure necessary medical care and pursue full and fair compensation for injuries caused by negligence.

About Slam Dunk Attorney

Slam Dunk Attorney is a Georgia-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families throughout the state, including the Atlanta metropolitan area. The firm helps clients obtain comprehensive medical care and pursue full and fair compensation for injuries caused by negligence. Practice areas include motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, dog bites, and other personal injury matters. For more information, visit slamdunkattorney.com.

Media Contact

Holly Catania, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 443-305-8189, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

