Slang AI Partners with Tripleseat to Enable Restaurants to Capture More Revenue by Phone

"Private dining is a major revenue driver for restaurants, but too often, valuable event leads are missed simply because the phone wasn't answered or incorrect details were written down," said Alex Sambvani, CEO and Co-founder of Slang AI. "Most event managers have less than 24 hours to respond to event inquiries before guests move along to a competitor."

With phones representing one of the highest-intent channels for private event inquiries, the new integration helps restaurant operators ensure every lead is captured, regardless of time of day or staff availability. This eliminates missed opportunities caused by coinciding calls, staff bandwidth, logging errors, or lost voicemails. For hospitality groups where events represent a larger share of overall revenue, the Tripleseat integration will help event managers more consistently meet their performance goals.

"We are always seeking innovative partnerships to help our Tripleseat customers optimize every aspect of their event management experience," said Emily V. Young, Director of Strategic Partnerships of Tripleseat. "Our new partnership with Slang AI can help event teams work smarter, reduce stress, and deliver flawless events from start to finish."

This powerful integration arms restaurants with the ability to capture and send event leads to existing restaurant systems, automatically and in real-time. This ensures that no revenue falls through the cracks of the guest journey.

"This is another example of how the phone isn't just a communication channel," added Sambvani. "Together with Tripleseat, we're making it easier for restaurants to scale private events without adding complexity and transform the phone into a serious incremental revenue driver."

The new integration with Tripleseat gives operators peace of mind that every inquiry gets captured, every time. Restaurants can improve their chances of winning new business without adding to their staff's current workload.

About Slang AI

Slang AI is the leading voice AI tool purpose-built for restaurants that answers every call the way a great host would: with warmth, precision, and professionalism. With Slang AI, restaurants can automate calls to book tables and answer guest questions in real-time, all without pulling staff off the floor or leaving callers hanging. For more information, visit www.slang.ai.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is an award-winning sales and event management platform that powers more than 19,000 venues worldwide. By streamlining operations and maximizing revenue, Tripleseat helps event managers turn their visions into reality. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.tripleseat.com.

Media Contact

Austin Pruitt, Slang AI, 1 8559381420, [email protected], https://www.slang.ai/

SOURCE Slang AI