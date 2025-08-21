Slang AI Releases Landmark Proprietary Data Report on Full-Service Restaurants

"Operators have long viewed their phones as an essential communication channel, but they may not realize their full potential. Our data definitively shows that missed calls lead to lost revenue." - Alex Sambvani, CEO & Co-Founder, Slang AI Post this

"The restaurant industry today faces unprecedented operational pressures, so it's never been more crucial to capture as much revenue as possible," said Alex Sambvani, CEO and Co-founder of Slang AI. "Operators have long viewed their phones as an essential communication channel, but they may not realize their full potential. Our data definitively shows that missed calls lead to lost revenue."

The report further highlights critical operational gaps, as many calls happen outside typical business hours or during peak service when restaurant staff are most often overwhelmed. On average, 26% of calls either occur simultaneously or take place after-hours. Without 24/7 coverage, this emphasizes the urgency for operators to optimize their phone strategies to meet guest demand.

"Our findings highlight a clear call-to-action for restaurant operators," says Sambvani. "By understanding and solving these phone-related challenges, restaurants can significantly boost their bottom line, enhance guest satisfaction, and free up their staff to focus on delivering exceptional experiences."

"The Slang AI State of the Restaurant Phone" is now available for download. Restaurant operators and hospitality groups interested in unlocking their phone's hidden potential can access the full report.

About Slang AI

Slang AI is the leading voice AI tool purpose-built for restaurants that answers every call the way a great host would: with warmth, precision, and professionalism. With Slang AI, restaurants can automate calls to book tables, capture private event leads, and answer guest questions in real-time – all without pulling staff off the floor or leaving callers hanging. For more information, visit www.slang.ai.

Media Contact

Austin Pruitt, Slang AI, 1 8559381420, [email protected], https://www.slang.ai/

Stephen Hoops, Slang AI, https://www.slang.ai

SOURCE Slang AI