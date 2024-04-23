Slang Releases the Ultimate Phone Guide for Restaurants

"The phone remains a critical touchpoint for customers and revenue. As leaders in this space, it's important that we provide actionable guidance to help our customers and the industry navigate the evolving communication technology landscape," said Alex Sambvani, co-founder and CEO, Slang.ai. Post this

"We're thrilled to introduce this guide as part of our ongoing commitment to support restaurants as they implement new and advanced technologies that help with overall growth," said Alex Sambvani, co-founder and CEO, Slang.ai. "The phone remains a critical touchpoint for customers and revenue. As leaders in this space, it's important that we provide actionable guidance to help our customers and the industry navigate the evolving communication technology landscape. We aim to empower restaurant owners and operators with crucial insights to optimize their phone systems."

The challenges presented by COVID and its aftermath have accelerated technology adoption within the restaurant industry. However, the multitude of options available can overwhelm restaurant owners seeking to invest in IT such as machine learning or AI. Understanding how these technologies integrate to maximize efficiency, revenue growth, and guest experience becomes critical for the success of any restaurant.

According to Deloitte, 70% of diners believe technology enhances their dining experience. Additionally, Slang.ai's AI study found that 45% of restaurant operators anticipate positive customer responses to AI-driven interactions, with a striking 94% indicating that AI will become essential for competitiveness.

"AI represents the future of many industries, including restaurants and AI phone answering software is a significant initial step towards this future," added Sambvani. "Just as the introduction of Point of Sale (POS) systems revolutionized operations, AI phone software offers efficiency and cost-effectiveness that will soon become industry standards."

The Ultimate Phone Guide addresses these challenges, providing insights into all types of phone systems and technologies that align with operational needs. By comparing common phone solutions, operators can make informed decisions that positively impact their businesses including revenue and customer satisfaction. It offers practical advice on upgrading phone infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing business landscape.

"Many restaurants still rely on landline phone systems, which have been reliable for decades. However, as businesses expand to multiple locations, outdated phone technology will hold restaurants back," added Sambvani.

For more information about "The Ultimate Phone Guide for Restaurants" and other services offered by Slang, visit www.slangtech.com. To download the ebook, please visit here.

About Slang:

Slang.ai revolutionizes restaurant phone communication with personalized, efficient AI solutions. Our mission? Transforming phones into revenue-driving channels by offering real-time responses, minimizing staff distraction, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Our innovative AI ensures accurate, tailored responses, customizable to reflect each business's personality. By optimizing call management, increasing revenue, and improving customer experience, Slang.ai redefines restaurant communication, unlocking efficiency and growth opportunities.

