Slang.ai Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

"Slang.ai has been relentlessly pushing the boundaries of AI technology to revolutionize the way restaurants and hospitality partners interact with their customers -- from enhancing conversational capabilities to streamlining operations, our platform has been instrumental in reshaping the industry landscape," said Alex Sambvani is the co-founder and CEO, Slang.ai. "Our inclusion in Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of innovation. We are honored to be recognized among such esteemed companies and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in AI-driven customer service."

Slang.ai has been focused on several key innovative achievements including pioneering new techniques in natural language processing and allowing AI to understand and respond to complex customer inquiries with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, the company has developed advanced predictive analytics capabilities that enable the platform to anticipate customer needs and preferences, enhancing the overall user experience.

Last year, Slang.ai announced it had raised $20 million in Series A funding which has supported its R&D efforts, and its focus on partnerships and customer acquisitions. These achievements reflect the ongoing commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to customers.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About Slang.ai

With a mission to transform the phone into a channel that is personalized, efficient, and delightful, Slang helps restaurants, retailers, and other business operators use AI to answer phone calls more effectively than they ever thought possible. For businesses that typically struggle with staffing levels, Slang acts like a reliable team member that gives real-time responses and helps drive more revenue, minimize staff distraction, and improve customer satisfaction.

Slang.ai's advanced technology utilizes an extensive proprietary database of conversation data to ensure responses are accurate. Slang can be customized to mirror the personality of the business and is always ready to answer calls promptly and in a personalized manner.

For more information, visit: https://www.slang.ai

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Katie Samuelson, Slang.ai, 1 8475085273, [email protected]

SOURCE Slang.ai