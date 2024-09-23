Slang.ai Partners with OpenTable to Offer Restaurants AI-Powered End-to-End Phone Reservation Support

Integration to Provide Restaurants with End-to-End Reservation Experience
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slang.ai, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered phone answering platform built for restaurants and hospitality partners, today announced a partnership with leading restaurant tech company, OpenTable to provide AI-powered service to restaurant partners in the U.S. and Canada. This marks a pivotal moment in the hospitality sector, as the collaboration can help drive efficiencies for restaurants, while elevating the booking experience for diners.
"This integration with OpenTable signifies a quantum leap in reservation technology. By providing a human-like automated experience, we're eliminating the need for guests to face voicemail frustration. With OpenTable's extensive reach and our advanced AI capabilities, we're ushering in a new era of seamless booking convenience," said Alex Sambvani, founder and CEO, Slang.ai.
The integration – now available on OpenTable's Integration Marketplace, which powers more than 150 integrations – will enable diners to seamlessly book, modify, and cancel reservations over the phone. For restaurants that opt in, this means being able to automatically answer every phone call – saving employees' time to provide enhanced service on premise and helping to capture more booking revenue. Diners will have a seamless, human-like booking experience, and can also get answers to pertinent dining questions – like hours, dress code, parking, and more – in and outside of operating hours.
"Our restaurant partners benefit from having access to a suite of tools that help them uplevel their business, and our integration with Slang.ai is a new tool that can help drive hospitality and maximize revenue," said Susan Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenTable. "We're always looking for innovative ways to support our restaurants, and are excited about the possibilities of AI and voice AI."
Restaurants leveraging Slang.ai's AI platform have reported existing restaurant partners utilizing the technology have seen staff call volume reduced by 50%, and an increase in phone-based booking revenue. With tailored responses that reflect each brand's unique identity, Slang.ai empowers restaurants to stay ahead of the competition, offering a modern, tech-driven approach to customer engagement.
"Slang allows us to deliver consistent messaging to our guests, allows them to ask more questions, and allows the answers to be tailored exactly to what we want," says Jad Izzedin, Executive Brand Director, Texas de Brazil.
To gain insights into the transformative impact of AI in the restaurant industry, Slang.ai recently released a survey called "AI in the Restaurant Industry; How Businesses Are Embracing AI Technology," available here.
About Slang.ai
Slang.ai is on a mission to revolutionize phone communication in the hospitality sector, delivering personalized, efficient, and delightful experiences. With its advanced AI technology and customizable responses, Slang.ai empowers restaurants to optimize customer interactions, driving revenue and enhancing satisfaction.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.
