Slang.ai Partners with OpenTable to Offer Restaurants AI-Powered End-to-End Phone Reservation Support

The integration – now available on OpenTable's Integration Marketplace, which powers more than 150 integrations – will enable diners to seamlessly book, modify, and cancel reservations over the phone. Post this

The integration – now available on OpenTable's Integration Marketplace, which powers more than 150 integrations – will enable diners to seamlessly book, modify, and cancel reservations over the phone. For restaurants that opt in, this means being able to automatically answer every phone call – saving employees' time to provide enhanced service on premise and helping to capture more booking revenue. Diners will have a seamless, human-like booking experience, and can also get answers to pertinent dining questions – like hours, dress code, parking, and more – in and outside of operating hours.

"Our restaurant partners benefit from having access to a suite of tools that help them uplevel their business, and our integration with Slang.ai is a new tool that can help drive hospitality and maximize revenue," said Susan Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenTable. "We're always looking for innovative ways to support our restaurants, and are excited about the possibilities of AI and voice AI."

Restaurants leveraging Slang.ai's AI platform have reported existing restaurant partners utilizing the technology have seen staff call volume reduced by 50%, and an increase in phone-based booking revenue. With tailored responses that reflect each brand's unique identity, Slang.ai empowers restaurants to stay ahead of the competition, offering a modern, tech-driven approach to customer engagement.

"Slang allows us to deliver consistent messaging to our guests, allows them to ask more questions, and allows the answers to be tailored exactly to what we want," says Jad Izzedin, Executive Brand Director, Texas de Brazil.

To gain insights into the transformative impact of AI in the restaurant industry, Slang.ai recently released a survey called "AI in the Restaurant Industry; How Businesses Are Embracing AI Technology," available here.

# # #

About Slang.ai

Slang.ai is on a mission to revolutionize phone communication in the hospitality sector, delivering personalized, efficient, and delightful experiences. With its advanced AI technology and customizable responses, Slang.ai empowers restaurants to optimize customer interactions, driving revenue and enhancing satisfaction.

For more information, visit: https://www.slang.ai

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

Farrell Talbot Consulting

917-232-9309

[email protected]

Media Contact

Katie Samuelson, Slang.ai, 1 8475085273, [email protected], slang.ai

SOURCE Slang.ai