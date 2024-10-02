Slang.ai Publishes Resource for Restaurants to Calculate ROI of AI-Driven Phone Automation

"Our new resource doesn't just highlight the benefits of voice AI – but, it empowers restaurant operators with a clear, data-backed framework to calculate ROI," said Alex Sambvani, founder and CEO, Slang.ai. Post this

"Our new resource doesn't just highlight the benefits of voice AI – but, it empowers restaurant operators with a clear, data-backed framework to calculate ROI," said Alex Sambvani, founder and CEO, Slang.ai. "As AI solutions are still new for many operators, our goal is to remove the guesswork and provide them with actionable insights based on real data that make it easier to justify technology investments."

Key findings from Slang.ai's recent survey of restaurant operators show that over 60% of calls to restaurants go unanswered during peak hours, leading to missed reservations and revenue opportunities. By automating phone interactions, restaurants can increase booking rates, reduce operational strain, and boost staff productivity.

"This new resource highlights not only the immediate operational benefits of AI-driven phone automation but also provides a clear, data-backed framework to calculate ROI," said Jennie Park, director of product marketing, Slang.ai. "We're empowering restaurant leaders to make informed decisions that will positively impact their bottom line while delivering a seamless guest experience."

With voice AI technology, restaurants can now effectively manage phone inquiries without stretching already thin labor resources. The whitepaper's ROI framework helps operators assess how this technology can enhance their operations, improve productivity, and drive revenue growth.

About Slang.ai

Slang.ai is on a mission to revolutionize phone communication in the hospitality sector, delivering personalized, efficient, and delightful experiences. With its advanced AI technology and customizable responses, Slang.ai empowers restaurants to optimize customer interactions, driving revenue and enhancing satisfaction. The company partners with leading brands such as OpenTable to deliver AI solutions that optimize operations and enhance customer experience.

Slang.ai, www.slang.ai

