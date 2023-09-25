Slate Lines Gallery Exhibit Opens at Boston Children's Museum

Both children and adults will enjoy viewing this short animation and will find Slate Lines to be peaceful and quite captivating. Together, the animation and sound create a tranquil viewing experience, full of curiosity and delight. Tweet this

There was a ritual to this process. Sarah hiked up a mountain each day with their animation gear - the sun and rain became part of the work. Animating outside meant that they needed to accept the changing light as the sun moved across the sky during multi-hour shoots. The sun freckles the rocks and creates its own animation alongside the controlled line. The sunlight shows the change in time as does the counting of animation frames. The sound was recorded both on site (birds, water, natural sounds) and later on as Foley in the studio.

"Both children and adults will enjoy viewing this short animation and will find Slate Lines to be peaceful and quite captivating. Together, the animation and sound create a tranquil viewing experience, full of curiosity and delight. Its woodland setting will give the viewer the feeling of being in a lush green space," said Senior Art Educator Sage Brousseau.

Besides viewing the animation, visitors to The Gallery are encouraged to design with lines on a "rock wall" inspired by the film or take a break to read about nature in the book nook. Overall, the intent of the exhibit is to fill the viewer with joy and wonder and to transport them to a peaceful place or state of mind.

Sarah E. Jenkins is a transdisciplinary artist originally from the plateau town of Blandburg, Pennsylvania. Their recent work explores extraction, hidden labors, disappearance, and site via experimental stop motion animation. Their work has been exhibited at the MFA Boston, ICA Boston, Emerson Contemporary, and the Torrance Art Museum. In 2023, there was a screening retrospective of Jenkins' moving image work for the Ciné Culture Series at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Jenkins' work has also screened with The Lesbian and Gay Association in Germany, Wonzimer, and at independent theatres including the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, MA and Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg, PA. Jenkins' residencies include MacDowell, the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology, and the Santa Fe Art Institute's 2023 Thematic Residency: Changing Climate. Jenkins is based in western Massachusetts, where they are an Assistant Professor of Animation at Hampshire College. When they are not teaching or making art, Jenkins spends time taking meandering walks with her adventure cat, Nessie.

Special Event - Meet the Artist, Sarah E. Jenkins, Sunday, October 1, 2:00-3:00pm

Come experience the new Gallery exhibition and meet the artist.

Slate Lines will be open through March 24, 2024.

For full information, visit the Museum's website http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

