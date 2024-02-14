Slate Point Partners Launches Quality of Revenue "QoR" Assessment

Slate Point Partners launches new revenue operations benchmarking tool that provides visibility into future revenue growth. The Quality of Revenue assessment covers 50 drivers that have historically been less tangible and difficult to measure, such as alignment of culture with strategy, cross-functional teamwork, process optimization, and accountability. Quality of Revenue offers investors and management teams a superior method for benchmarking the drivers that are causal to revenue growth. A Quality of Revenue Assessment quantifies and benchmarks these capabilities, allowing them to be measured and prioritized based on the ROI/ROA of improvement.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slate Point Partners, a firm that specializes in revenue operations benchmarking and the developer of the Quality of Revenue "QoR3" assessment, announced its new rebranded identity spinning out of Brainheart Growth. Established by partners Steve Busby, Bernard Taracevicz, and Josh McDonald and advisor Stephen Diorio, Slate Point Partners is dedicated to helping small and mid-sized companies drive organic growth, manage risk, and improve operations efficiency by leveraging their proprietary Quality of Revenue "QoR3" Assessment.

The decision to launch under a new brand identity comes as a result of the recognition that the traditional tools investors and managers use to assess the ability of a business to generate revenues and execute strategy – revenue forecasts, financial analysis, and customer intelligence -- fail to provide a holistic or reliable picture. QoR3 offers investors and management teams a superior method for benchmarking the drivers that are causal to revenue growth. Many of these drivers are intangible assets and capabilities including culture, business process, cross-functional alignment, execution, accountability, customer centricity, talent management, product development and technology utilization. A Quality of Revenue assessment quantifies and benchmarks these capabilities, allowing them to be measured and prioritized based on the ROI/ROA of improvement.

Steve Busby, former CEO of Greenwich Associates, and Managing Partner of Slate Point Partners said, "Our mission at Slate Point Partners goes beyond just creating a new benchmarking tool. We aim to establish Quality of Revenue as the definitive industry standard for assessing a company's potential to execute strategy and meet future revenue goals. In doing so, we will provide investors, CEOs, and management teams with a reliable method to gauge sustainable growth and financial achievements, bridging the gaps left by conventional financial oriented assessments."

Cliff McDonald founder of Brainheart Growth said, "While providing growth advisory services for our clients across multiple sectors, we consistently noticed that executive teams were mostly focusing on individual drivers of revenue growth, like sales, instead of viewing revenue holistically through a revenue operations lens. So from these experiences we saw the need for a Quality of Revenue.."

Slate Point Partners is a Revenue Operations Benchmarking Firm and creator of the proprietary Quality of Revenue "QoR3" Assessment, a benchmark scorecard that objectively grades a company based on its capabilities in twelve core levers that are key to sustainable revenue generation, improved operational performance, and reduced operating risk. Slate Point's mission is to empower small and mid-market firms to grow organically by identifying and leveraging key growth levers, quantifying their impact, and implementing advanced revenue operations playbooks.

