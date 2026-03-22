Slator Report: Global Data-for-AI Market Expected to Soar to $21.5 Billion by 2031

AI's next bottleneck is no longer model capability, but making systems reliable, safe, and usable in real-world environments. Post this

Slator estimates the global Data-for-AI market at approximately USD 9.3bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% to ~USD 21.5bn by 2031, representing external commercial spending on datasets, managed data services, data-for-AI platforms, and licensed data assets used across the AI lifecycle.

While the industry originated in annotation and labeling services, it has expanded into a broader market focused on making AI systems deployment-ready — extending well beyond the traditional "data labeling" category referenced in many industry estimates.

AI systems now rely on a wide range of datasets that shape model capability, domain performance, and deployability across languages, modalities, and industries. Much of this data is human-shaped, encoding judgement, expertise, and specialized knowledge.

These datasets underpin the processes that ensure AI systems function reliably in real-world environments. While model capability remains critical at the frontier of AI innovation, deployment readiness is increasingly the key constraint — determining whether systems are safe, reliable, and operationally usable.

"AI development is entering a new phase where the bottleneck is no longer model capability, but making systems reliable, safe, and usable in real-world environments," said Anna Wyndham, Head of Research at Slator. "That shift is driving demand for new types of data, from proprietary datasets to data that captures expert human judgement, and is making data a defining factor in making AI systems deployable and a key source of competitive advantage."

The estimate reflects the market structure analyzed throughout the Slator Data-for-AI Report, including buyer demand dynamics, supplier segments, and the range of datasets used across the AI lifecycle. Given the early-stage nature of the market and the complexity of measuring data activity across the AI value chain, the figure should be understood as an indicative estimate of the commercial Data-for-AI ecosystem.

Why Data Advantage Matters

Competitive advantage in AI increasingly depends on data advantage.

Organizations require access to proprietary and licensed datasets that competitors cannot easily replicate — including rights-protected corpora, supplier-produced data, enterprise data partnerships, and licensed archives.

Equally critical is access to expert human judgement encoded into datasets through workflows such as adaptation, alignment, adversarial testing, and evaluation. These processes determine how effectively and reliably AI systems perform in real-world environments.

Together, these two forms of data advantage underpin demand across the Data-for-AI market and are especially visible in the intense competition among frontier AI labs.

As a result, the Data-for-AI sector is emerging as a strategic layer of AI infrastructure, enabling the development and deployment of AI systems across the global economy.

Demand Across the AI Value Chain

Demand spans the full AI value chain. Frontier AI developers represent the most concentrated source of demand, investing heavily in large-scale training data alongside datasets used to refine model behaviour, safety, and reliability.

AI product builders generate broad midstream demand as they adapt models for specific domains and applications. Enterprise adoption is expanding but remains fragmented, shaped by governance and operational requirements.

Sovereign AI programs are also emerging as governments invest in domestic AI capability, introducing additional requirements around language, security, and controlled data sourcing.

Across the market, the center of gravity is shifting from model capability to deployability. Large-scale datasets remain foundational, but demand is increasingly concentrated in smaller, higher-value datasets shaped by expert judgement and specialised workflows that adapt models, shape behaviour, test robustness, and measure performance.

Scope of the Estimate

The market estimate captures external commercial spending across the ecosystem supplying the datasets and services required to build and deploy AI systems.

This includes large-scale data production operators, specialized providers, AI data workflow platforms, rights-based data licensors, and other vendors supporting the development, adaptation, and evaluation of AI systems.

The estimate focuses on external commercial transactions only. It excludes internally generated data, internal tooling, and datasets obtained through large-scale web scraping without commercial licensing agreements.

About the Report

The 150-page Slator Data-for-AI Report provides a detailed analysis of this emerging sector, including market structure, buyer demand dynamics, supplier landscape, data production models, and the evolving role of human expertise in AI development.

The report examines the full ecosystem supporting AI data production and deployment, from large-scale data operators and specialised providers to infrastructure platforms and rights-based data licensors.

The full report is available for purchase at Slator.

For inquiries, please contact Slator Research: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anna Wyndham, Slator, 41 44 215 35 37, [email protected], https://slator.com/

SOURCE Slator