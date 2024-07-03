Slator Report Reveals Trends in Language AI Adoption in Content Generation and Dubbing

"The report opens up an important discussion on how companies are transforming and repositioning in response to new opportunities presented by Language AI" Post this

The survey also found that AI video dubbing is a priority for 25% of surveyed enterprises. Advances in voice AI and speech-to-text make it easy and efficient to use AI to dub video content that would otherwise remain in only one language.

Companies are using AI dubbing to create videos in multiple languages in order to train and engage global workforces, and comply with accessibility requirements. Streaming platforms & TV broadcasters are adopting AI to dub news and sports interviews in order to reach global audiences and increase viewer engagement.

The report puts Language AI in focus. It examines how AI dubbing, AI translation, AI text generation, and AI speech translation have been elevated to a C-level priority in enterprises.

Slator's report presents the latest data on the extent of language AI adoption, and reveals the language AI services currently in most demand.

The report explores the unique opportunity that 2024 presents for language industry players to raise their visibility and expand their role, to enable language AI capabilities across enterprises.

Additionally, the report considers the competitive position of emerging language AI startups, looks at the trend of inserting language AI into existing applications — exemplified by tech leaders such as Meta, Google, Apple, and Adobe — and outlines the implications of these trends for the broader language industry.

Slator's Head of Research, Anna Wyndham, said: "The report opens up an important discussion on how companies are transforming and repositioning in response to new opportunities presented by Language AI."

In addition to these insights, the report shares the results of Slator's analysis of language industry market size and growth, including an analysis by geographic region, language services provider segment, and buyer intention.

The report concludes with a market outlook — with market size projections for 2025 and a five year period to 2028 — and outlines segments of the industry best positioned to win in the short and medium term in this era of AI-driven change.

