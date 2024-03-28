SLC launches report on the business response to Asia's triple water-nature-climate crisis

"The triple water-nature-climate crisis is only going to continue to have more and more impact on our geopolitical space" - Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group president and founder Post this

The report explores how the continued water crisis is compounded by concurrent climate and nature crises. It charts a path forward for companies, making the case for adopting a holistic approach to tackling these three environmental issues. In so doing, companies and investors can score both quick wins and longer-term gains in terms of stakeholder engagement, social license to operate, and sustainability credentials.

"The triple water-nature-climate crisis is only going to continue to have more and more impact on our geopolitical space," said Eurasia Group president and founder Ian Bremmer. "The private sector has a critical role to play in this. We are proud to have partnered with Suntory in this work to lay out a plan for businesses to help preserve the natural ecosystems that they, their suppliers, investors, and customers truly rely on."

The full report can be found here. Key takeaways and recommendations include:

Preparations for the upcoming summer seasons and beyond should start immediately. Planning with full stakeholder involvement from the outset, everyday management of operations, procurement of all necessary materials and supplies, and smooth delivery of products to customers are all essential elements and will result in a clearer picture of the cumulative impact of a company's operations on water consumption and pollution.

Water-related disclosures are increasing. It is often underestimated how much water is consumed by businesses (typically by a factor of three to five times the actual amount). More companies are acknowledging "water risk" in their annual reports, as indicated by filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission—rising from 41 in 2019 to 58 in 2020.

Businesses should brace for more stringent regulatory environments. Those could include higher water prices, rationing measures, stricter effluent permitting, and the mandatory incorporation of water-saving technologies. Existing national, state, and municipal prohibitions and moratoria for energy production in industrialized countries could soon expand to industries such as cement, semiconductors, data centers, textiles, clothing, and beverages.

The risk of reputational harm and financial repercussions from poor water stewardship is expected to grow. Drought-shaming is likely to become more prevalent, while internal whistleblowing could become a threat. The failure to address environmental concerns by corporations may lead to difficulties in retaining staff, especially millennials and Gen Z.

The cost of securing new water supplies is expected to soar. Current expenditures could potentially double, causing a domino effect on operations in water-reliant sectors, such as power generation and waterway transport. Companies may have to consider the possibility of relocating business operations in response to water crises.

Companies are increasingly embracing water stewardship. After facing intense criticism over water use, many companies are prioritizing local access to drinking water and sanitation over corporate needs. There have been examples of success with large-scale outreach and commitments to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene services in and near their operational sites. To turn from water villain to water steward, industry leaders are urged to disclose water usage transparently, set clear targets to reduce their water footprints, and focus especially on areas where water scarcity and pollution pose urgent challenges.

The report is the culmination of a yearlong project, building on key findings from a roundtable series in 2023 and other activities throughout the year. It follows the 2021/22 report on sustainable plastics and the 2022/23 report on biodiversity. It is a product of the Sustainability Leaders Council, an initiative launched by Eurasia Group and Suntory in 2021 to position Asia as a leading force for change within the climate and sustainability sphere.

