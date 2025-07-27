SLC Mayor declares July 27 "Survivors at the Summit Day" in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued a proclamation declaring July 27 "Survivors at the Summit Day".

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Survivor Wellness is honored to announce that Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has issued a Mayoral Proclamation declaring July 27, 2025, "Survivors at the Summit Day".

The 29th Annual Survivors at the Summit will be held on July 27 at Brighton Resort to honor and support cancer survivors and those who care for them. The event is presented by Survivor Wellness, a community-based nonprofit organization founded as Cancer Wellness House in 1997 to support those impacted by cancer in a welcoming, home-like setting in Salt Lake City.

Learn more at www.survivorwellness.org and www.survivorsatthesummit.org

Media Contact

Dana Levy, Survivor Wellness, 1 8012362294, [email protected], https://www.survivorwellness.org/

SOURCE Survivor Wellness