Sledge launches Construction AI with nearly $20 million in project volume under management while still in beta

AI-native construction operating system, founded by a third-generation contractor running a $100M concrete company, opens beta waitlist ahead of public launch

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sledge™ today announced the launch of its AI-native construction operating system, which runs a contractor's entire company from bid to build to paid. While still in private beta, Sledge™ is approaching $20 million in project volume under management (PVUM), the combined contract value of the jobs its beta users run through the system. That volume spans commercial construction, from structural concrete to ground-up developments and million-dollar custom homes.

Construction is a $13 trillion global industry and the second least digitized industry in the world. It is one of the only major sectors where productivity has fallen since the 1970s, and the average builder loses 35% of the workweek to non-productive work rather than building. Sledge™ was built to close that gap. Traditional construction software is a system of record: it stores your work and hands it back. Sledge™ is a system of execution: its agentic AI does the work, writing bids, running jobs, sending invoices, chasing payments, and keeping the company running autonomously. Contractors approve; Sledge™ executes.

"My grandpa was a contractor. My dad was a contractor. I am a contractor," said Raz Danoukh, CEO and co-founder of Sledge™, who continues to operate Ferrocrete Builders, a $100M+ concrete construction company in Los Angeles. "For 20 years I lived the pain of running a construction business on software that stores your work and hands it right back. We built Sledge so builders can build while the software finally does the work."

Sledge's beta cohort, spanning general contractors, engineering firms, developers, and residential builders, is running real projects through the system today, with commercial construction representing the majority of volume.

"I'm a builder, not a paper pusher. Every system I've tried just piled on more office work. Sledge actually does the work though. It writes my bids, sends my invoices, and I get paid while I'm out with my guys. Nothing else in construction comes close," said Richard Segura, owner of Rascom Group, a commercial masonry contractor.

Ahead of its public launch, Sledge™ has grown its waitlist entirely organically through word of mouth and referrals, with zero ad spend.

Sledge™ was founded by Danoukh; Matteo Miralaie, COO, an engineer who did NASA data pipeline work and built Sledge's original prototype; and Davis Cannon, CPO, a product leader with ten years of experience building AI and SaaS products, most recently at Seekr Technologies, which reached a $1.2 billion valuation.

To learn more or join the beta waitlist, visit getsledge.com.

About Sledge

Sledge™ is the AI-native construction operating system. Built by builders for builders, Sledge™ runs the field, the office, and the whole company, for solo contractors, mid-sized shops, and multi-billion dollar enterprises. One system, from bid to build to paid. Sledge™ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at getsledge.com or follow Sledge on LinkedIn.

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Media kit: getsledge.com/press-kit

Media Contact

Davis Cannon, Sledge, 1 (702) 381-3958, [email protected] , https://www.getsledge.com

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SOURCE Sledge