SleekStrip Launches DuoFlip, the First MagSafe ID Card Holder with an Innovative Flip Design, on Kickstarter--Supporting First Responders with an Offer after the Campaign

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian tech accessories brand SleekStrip proudly introduces the DuoFlip MagSafe ID Card Holder on Kickstarter. DuoFlip is the first MagSafe ID Card Holder with a unique flip Design: The innovative device holds two ID/cards, streamlining the essential cards and IDs to eliminate the need to remember one more item to bring along, ensuring the essentials are in one place. The company's proprietary anti-interference card partition and unique flip design enable instant card switching for ID display or card tapping without taking out the cards, simplifying the daily carries and providing a smooth and reliable user experience. The Kickstarter campaign, featuring four reward options and one add-on choice, kicks off on Thursday, December 7, offering early-bird pricing starting from $30, including a complimentary retractor.

6 Months, 230 Material Tests for Unmatched Performance

"We spent more than six months studying and experimenting with over 230 anti-interference material combinations just to ensure both cards tap successfully every time." said Patrick Sung, the Creator/Founder of SleekStrip. "The result is DuoFlip being crafted with a central assembly of 6 anti-interference layers to guarantee dependable tapping. Beyond the use of premium materials, the craftsmanship is notably intricate, with a significant portion being done by hand. Following this, the 6 anti-interference layers are covered by textile and vegan leather."

Just Tap and Go, No Need to Take Out Your Cards!

DuoFlip was created to solve users' common problems and frustrations with many MagSafe wallets. Unlike other products that promise to support card-tapping but often fail to deliver, DuoFlip enables users to switch and tap their cards with a simple flip, making card-tapping more convenient and secure. DuoFlip's flip design facilitates seamless transitions between the windowed ID card slot and the covered card slot, offering a hassle-free solution for storing, displaying, and tapping essential cards, solving the problem of often forgetting, finding, and fumbling with ID and cards.

Versatile Functions, Accessories, and Colors. Flip Your Way to a Better Day

DuoFlip can be paired with different accessories for users to match their lifestyles and interests. They can attach it to their phones or wear it with a lanyard or retractor. Plus, it doubles as a phone stand when browsing content. The flip mechanism also provides additional phone stand functionality, conveniently propping up your phone for hands-free video watching and easy FaceTime calls. DuoFlip is available in three colors – Slate, Ash, and Chestnut – allowing users to select what resonates with them. DuoFlip offers more possibilities, making it a valuable addition in casual and professional settings.

Supporting First Responders with a 15% Discount upon Successful Funding

Exclusive Offer for First Responders: In a sincere commitment to those who dedicate their lives to our safety, SleekStrip introduces a special initiative. If DuoFlip secures funding through its Kickstarter campaign, the company will provide a 15% discount on all verified first responder orders for DuoFlip ID Card Holders. (Note: This exclusive discount cannot be combined with any Kickstarter-related discounts). Through crowdfunding, SleekStrip's goal is to express gratitude and make the invaluable work of first responders a bit more manageable.

About SleekStrip

SleekStrip, an innovative tech accessory brand. Originating from Canada, we redefine tech accessories with our design philosophy of "Sleek . Smart . Special", continuously innovating products that embody a minimalistic aesthetic and deliver a seamless user experience.

SleekStrip spent 1.5 years designing, developing, and fine-tuning the first product — SleekGrip, which was granted a patent in the US, Canada , EU, and other countries.

, EU, and other countries. The first product SleekGrip achieved over 900% of SleekStrip's funding goal on crowdfunding platforms with over 4000 backers' support.

SleekGrip's patented design allows it to have one of the smallest footprints when closed and one of the largest openings for fingers when opened.

Every SleekGrip metal strip is observed under an electron microscope to check for defects at the microscopic level before they are in customers' hands.

SleekStrip built a custom machine to test the durability of the continuous pushing/closing of SleekGrip, which can be operated over 10,000 times.

