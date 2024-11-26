Sleep Apnea: Vivos' FDA-Cleared Technology Offers Revolutionary, Non-Invasive Hope for America's Stealth Epidemic

"Vivos Therapeutics offers a groundbreaking, FDA-cleared, non-invasive solution for obstructive sleep apnea, delivering symptom relief to 97% of patients. With Vivos CARE, patients can rehabilitate their airways without CPAP or surgery—empowering a healthier, pain-free future." Post this

Dispelling OSA Myths

Most people, and even medical doctors, hold on to wrong or outdated misconceptions about OSA, which often leads people at risk to believe they are exempt from the damage it can cause, resulting in them not seeking the proper treatment.

Some of the most commons myths surrounding OSA are:

"I Don't Have Sleep Apnea. If I did, I would know it." An estimated 80% of people with OSA remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. (8) What they feel are the downstream effects of OSA such as chronic fatigue, daytime drowsiness, depression, anxiety, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

"Having OSA means I have to wear a CPAP every night": Until recently, CPAP was by far the preferred treatment option, and over 85% of OSA patients were prescribed CPAP. (9) However, that is all changing, as recent FDA clearances have paved the way for a safe and effective new oral medical device option from Vivos Therapeutics.

"Women don't suffer from OSA": While OSA is more prevalent in men, women can develop it too—especially after menopause or if they have conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). (10)

"Healthy people who exercise regularly have nothing to worry about": Factors like obesity and unhealthy habits such as smoking or excessive drinking increase the chances of having OSA. But conditions like hypothyroidism, a family history of OSA, heart or kidney failure, and certain facial, skeletal or neck anatomies can also predispose individuals to the condition, making prevention and treatment complex. (10)

FDA Approval Highlights Non-Invasive Alternative to CPAP for Sleep Apnea Relief

Misconceptions related to OSA can even hinder treatment. "People with OSA are rarely informed of all the options they have. The only thing most patients know of is the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, which they often try to avoid," explains Huntsman.

CPAP therapy is wildly unpopular as patients are obliged to sleep connected to a machine every night for an indefinite period; this results in low compliance rates, reducing its ability to help. On the other hand, surgical options are invasive and bring their own set of risks. In this last alternative, success can be unpredictable or temporary.

Vivos Therapeutics is committed to changing this. The company recently received a landmark FDA clearance to treat moderate to severe OSA in both children and adults using its Vivos CARE oral medical devices.

The clinical data presented to the FDA showed that:

97% of adult patients saw relief from OSA symptoms.

80% of such patients got at least 50% better or improved by one category of severity, and 28% of patients saw their OSA fully resolve (all as measured by Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) results).

Treatment times averaged just 9.7 months, and no further treatment interventions were required.

Empowering Patients with a Multi-Disciplinary Alternative to Traditional OSA Therapies

Vivos CARE devices are worn just 10 hours per day overnight, and typically there is no pain or other material side effects. "Our biggest challenge is to get patients and their doctors to understand that a lifetime sentence of nightly CPAP use is not the only way," highlights Huntsman. "We are the only company in the world that can offer patients the full spectrum of choice when it comes to treating their OSA. For those who wish to rehabilitate their airways, the only real non-surgical option is the FDA-cleared Vivos CARE devices as part of a multi-disciplinary treatment protocol."

About VIVOS THERAPEUTICS

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 936 million people worldwide, yet 85% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it's closely linked to nearly every modern chronic health condition. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and partnerships with dentists, functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients. Their groundbreaking device is the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

The Vivos Method offers a unique, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope for patients with mild to severe OSA. Vivos: Breathe New Life. For more information, visit http://www.vivos.com.

