Sleep Better Solution Offers New Services and an Improved Night's Rest

Sleep Better Solution offers ProSomnus, a highly advanced oral appliance that eases the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea. The device fits like a dental mouthguard, providing a smooth and comfortable fit. ProSomnus holds the lower jaw forward and opens the airway to prevent obstruction.

ProSomnus helps with obstructive sleep apnea symptoms and snoring. It improves airflow during sleep, assisting patients in resting without constant interruptions. The device may also improve morning headaches, irritability, and exhaustion, allowing the patient and their partner to sleep well. It provides these benefits without a bulky external device, making treatment portable and convenient.

Medical insurance may cover sleep apnea solutions. Sleep Better Solution works closely with insurers and offers flexible payment plans. and also participates in Medicare, allowing services to be accessible to more patients.

Dr. Steven Liao, one of New Jersey Monthly's Top Dentists and a member of the International Academy of Sleep, is a highly skilled and experienced practitioner. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Dr. Liao is excited about introducing these new services, "Among my dental patients, I discovered a need for sleep apnea treatment. Many patients cannot or do not want to use CPAP machines and need a less invasive alternative. Offering the ProSomnus appliance allows these patients and their families to sleep better and protect their health."

Services Offered

Sleep Apnea Risk Assessment: As part of the assessment, an intraoral scanner is used to take 3D digital impressions which are used to assist the doctor in designing an oral appliance.

ProSomnus Oral Appliance: This device fits seamlessly into a sleep routine without the hassle of a machine.

About Sleep Better Solution

Sleep Better Solution provides obstructive sleep apnea treatment in Lodi, NJ. Dr. Liao provides the ProSomnus oral appliance to relieve sleep issues. The practice is conveniently located at 147 Main Street, Suite #7 Lodi, NJ 07644, and may be contacted online at https://www.sleepbettersolutionnow.com, or by calling 862-208-2112.

