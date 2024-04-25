Sleep Cycle Unveils New Coughing Tool Featuring Proprietary AI To Help Their Users Uniquely Analyze Sleep Coughing Data

Nighttime Coughing Data From More Than One Million Daily Active Users Provides Detailed Coughing Maps, Trends and Comparisons

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sleep Cycle, a global leader in AI-driven sleep analysis, unveiled Coughing, a brand new tool within its Cough Radar feature. Cough Radar, which launched in late 2023, is an interactive map showing users how much people in their surrounding area are coughing. The Coughing tool now allows users to see their coughing in relation to coughing in their surroundings, as well as track their coughing over time to determine trends or potential illnesses. The data remains private on the device and when used for Cough Radar, it's anonymous, aggregated and interpreted by machine learning algorithms.

"Thanks to the anonymous statistics provided by our more than one million daily active users, Sleep Cycle's machine learning algorithms can interpret sounds and create the interactive map that is Cough Radar. This puts us in the unique position of being able to offer our users insights into how their surroundings are coughing," said Mikael Kågebäck, Chief Technology Officer, Sleep Cycle. "With the launch of Coughing, we can help our users understand their coughing in relation to their surroundings and help them make an informed decision about being in settings where many people might gather such as the workplace."

Sleep Cycle's Cough Radar and Coughing tools utilize a combination of sound analysis data, machine learning algorithms, and geolocation information to compile comprehensive statistics on cough occurrences at night. The application collects information from users who choose to participate, creating a dynamic and up-to-date representation of elevated cough activity in different regions.

Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep as the mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. For more information and to download the application, visit https://www.sleepcycle.com/.

DISCLAIMER

The contents of this press release are of general character and intended for informational purposes only. The information is not adapted after individual sleep quality or health status. It does not constitute and is not intended to constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and should never replace any advice given by a physician or other qualified healthcare provider.

ABOUT SLEEP CYCLE

With millions of daily active users and over two billion nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep-tracking application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep. The mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Media Contact

Tess Darci, Sleep Cycle, 1 7817185239, [email protected], https://www.sleepcycle.com/

SOURCE Sleep Cycle