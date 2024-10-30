Sleep Doctor Appoints David Kopp as New Chief Executive Officer

"Accessing quality sleep care has been far more difficult than it needs to be and we are already changing that with cost-effective, comprehensive, at-home sleep testing and a consumer-centric approach to both sleep wellness and clinical sleep care." Post this

Kopp also serves as Executive Chair for Oar Health, where he provides strategic guidance to a business simplifying access to prescription-based alcohol addiction treatment. Previously, he was the CEO of Healthline Media, the largest digital health site in the U.S. During his decade of leadership, Healthline grew from 1 million monthly U.S. visitors to over 70 million, with global visitors reaching 350 million during his tenure. He led the company through two successful acquisitions, leaving in 2020.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Sleep Doctor at this time," said Kopp. "I see tremendous opportunity to help millions of people sleep better. Accessing quality sleep care has been far more difficult than it needs to be and we are already changing that with cost-effective, comprehensive, at-home sleep testing and a consumer-centric approach to both sleep wellness and clinical sleep care."

About Sleep Doctor:

Sleep Doctor is a sleep health company on a mission to help an increasingly tired world live healthier, happier, and thriving lives through the revitalizing power of sleep. Sleep Doctor meticulously creates and curates scientifically backed direct-to-consumer sleep product essentials that solve sleep challenges and improve well-being. Sleep Doctor, through its family of sites and brands (SleepDoctor.com, SleepFoundation.org, SleepApnea.org), empowers millions of consumers annually to better understand the science of their sleep, make informed product decisions, and build health-transforming sleep habits. To learn more about Sleep Doctor, visit SleepDoctor.com. To view career opportunities with Sleep Doctor, visit Linkedin.

