Sleep Doctor Survey Finds 4 in 5 Gen Z Parents Administer Medications or Substances to Aid Their Children's Sleep

Additionally, survey findings reveal that the majority of parents admit to administering melatonin to aid their children's sleep. Although melatonin was the most frequently used substance, parents also reported using Benadryl, herbal sleep aids, non-prescription sleep aids, and prescription sleep medications. Additionally, less commonly used substances include CBD, THC, and alcohol.

"Melatonin has been researched extensively for use in neurodiverse children, those with circadian rhythm disorders, delayed sleep phase syndrome, and jet lag. However, how parents and caregivers are administering unregulated and unprescribed medications to induce sleep in situations including bedtime resistance is not only not indicated but not recommended by the medical community," says Dr. Nilong Vyas, a pediatrician, public health specialist, and board-certified sleep expert.

Parents have also utilized various strategies to help their children sleep without resorting to substances. The most common strategies include establishing a bedtime routine, implementing a consistent sleeping schedule, and limiting screen time before bed. Other strategies involve promoting a healthy diet, engaging in stress-reducing activities, incorporating exercise, investing in a new mattress, and seeking guidance from a sleep therapist.

The survey was conducted via SurveyMonkey in April 2024, with a total of 1,201 parents surveyed. To view the complete report, please visit: https://sleepdoctor.com/best-mattress/4-in-5-gen-z-drugged-their-kids-rather-than-bedroom-hygiene-for-better-sleep/

Founded in 2008, Sleep Doctor is a leading sleep wellness company committed to enhancing community well-being through extensive sleep education, meticulous product testing, and curated product selections. Guided by Dr. Michael J. Breus, Sleep Doctor has gained recognition as a reliable source in sleep health, empowering individuals to prioritize sleep and make informed lifestyle adjustments. The website provides product recommendations derived from hands-on testing, offering general information designed to supplement, rather than replace, medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. To learn more, please visit https://sleepdoctor.com/.

