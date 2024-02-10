Sleep Doctor Survey Finds Nearly Half of Singles Plan to Share Their Bed on Valentine's Day

"Getting a little less sleep, if you get good sleep anyway, is not going to be that big of a deal. However, if you are already sleep deprived, it will be rough," says Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. Post this

73 percent of Americans anticipate sharing a bed on Feb. 14 .

. Fifty-three percent say they plan to share a bed with their romantic partner, 16 percent say their dog,

10 percent say their cat, 3 percent say their child, 2 percent say their ex-partner, 2 percent say their friend and 1 percent say a stranger.

Among single Americans, however, only 45 percent say they plan to share their bed, and more the majority this is with their pet.

Survey results also highlight that:

3 in 10 respondents believe Valentine's Day will impact their sleep. While 71 percent say the holiday will have no impact on their sleep, 17 percent say they will likely sleep less than usual, and 12 percent say they will likely sleep more than usual.

Of those who say their sleep will likely be impacted, possible reasons include late-night activities or celebrations, excitement or anticipation, stress or anxiety, or changes in sleep environment.

"Getting a little less sleep, if you get good sleep anyway, is not going to be that big of a deal. However, if you are already sleep deprived, it will be rough," says Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. "Drinking alcohol later than usual will be very disruptive on top of maybe staying up a little later than normal. This is called the double whammy. Being up late, plus having alcohol on a sleep deprived brain, can equal bad decision making."

The survey was completed on Feb. 1, 2024. In total, 1,252 U.S. respondents were surveyed. To view the complete report, please visit: https://sleepdoctor.com/features/valentines-day-sleep-survey/

