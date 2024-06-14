Sleep Doctor Survey Reveals Half of Full-Time Workers Are Not Getting Enough Sleep

"Most adults should get 7-8 hours of sleep per night. The optimal sleep quantity is determined by how rested one feels upon waking and the ability to wake easily without an alarm," says Dr. Nilong Vyas, Pediatrician, Public Health Specialist, and Board-Certified Sleep Expert. Post this

According to the survey, 49 percent of full-time workers are not getting enough sleep. This issue is more prevalent among women, with 55 percent reporting insufficient sleep compared to 45 percent of men. On average, workers sleep six and a half hours per night. Specifically, 5 percent sleep for nine hours or more, 20 percent achieve eight hours, 29 percent get seven hours, 27 percent manage six hours, 12 percent attain five hours, and 6 percent get four hours or less.

Survey findings also reveal the primary reasons workers do not get enough sleep, including family duties, work stress, and household chores. Among the workers surveyed, 37 percent are dissatisfied with their quality of sleep, 45 percent are satisfied, and 18 percent feel neutral. Notably, only 31 percent of men express dissatisfaction with their sleep, compared to 43 percent of women. Those who are satisfied with their sleep cite factors such as mattress quality, regular exercise, and minimal work stress.

This survey was commissioned by Sleep Doctor and conducted online via the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on May 9, 2024, and 1,250 full-time U.S. workers completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://sleepdoctor.com/features/half-of-full-time-workers-dont-get-enough-sleep/.

