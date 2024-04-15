Sleep Doctor Survey Reveals More Than Half of Remote Workers Frequently 'Bed Rot' During Work

"Hanging out in bed for extended periods of time is not a great idea," says Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. "When people are lying in bed for extended periods of time, their brain doesn't know if it should be awake or sleeping." Post this

Of the individuals who engage in bed rotting, 62 percent of bed rotters state that they generally work while bed rotting during work hours. However, 75 percent indicate that they either solely engage in non-work-related activities or combine work with non-work-related activities. Among those who work during bed rotting, common tasks include answering emails, reviewing documents, working on projects, and taking phone calls.

"Hanging out in bed for extended periods of time is not a great idea," says Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. "When people are lying in bed for extended periods of time, their brain doesn't know if it should be awake or sleeping. So, as a general guideline, and there's plenty of data to back this up, you really want to only be in bed when you're getting your seven to nine hours of sleep."

The survey results also suggest that bed rotting has an impact on respondents' sleep and mental health. Fifty-seven percent of respondents report that bed rotting positively affects their mental health, while 21 percent say it has a negative impact. Additionally, 22 percent state that bed rotting does not have an impact. For sleep, 47 percent say it has a positive impact, while 25 percent say bed rotting has a negative impact, and 28 percent say no impact.

The survey was completed in March 2024, and 807 full-time remote and hybrid workers were surveyed. In total, 500 respondents who indicated they have engaged in "bed rotting" completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit:

https://sleepdoctor.com/features/half-of-remote-workers-bed-rot-during-work/

ABOUT SLEEP DOCTOR

Founded in 2008, Sleep Doctor is a leading sleep wellness company committed to enhancing community well-being through extensive sleep education, meticulous product testing, and curated product selections. Guided by Dr. Michael J. Breus, Sleep Doctor has gained recognition as a reliable source in sleep health, empowering individuals to prioritize sleep and make informed lifestyle adjustments. The website provides product recommendations derived from hands-on testing, offering general information designed to supplement, rather than replace, medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. To learn more, please visit https://sleepdoctor.com/.

Media Contact

Sleep Doctor, Sleep Doctor, 844-757-5768, [email protected], SleepDoctor.com

SOURCE Sleep Doctor