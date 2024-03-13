Sleep Equity for Global Health: Celebrate World Sleep Day This Friday, March 15

While poor sleep contributes to worse health outcomes, quality sleep builds resilience in the body and mind. This cycle exacerbates existing health inequities, but it also presents an opportunity for reducing them. Post this

Sleep Equity for Global Health

The theme for World Sleep Day 2024 is Sleep Equity for Global Health. Sleep is essential for health, yet inequities in sleep health persist among populations worldwide. Light and sound levels, rising temperatures (particularly at night), and even physical safety are all contributing factors to sleep health inequities that must be mitigated.

While poor sleep contributes to worse health outcomes, quality sleep builds resilience in the body and mind. This cycle exacerbates existing health inequities, but it also presents an opportunity for reducing them. Because sleep is foundational to health and wellness, investing in the advancement of sleep health could prove transformative. "The causes of sleep health disparities warrant careful study. Strategies to lessen these disparities could prove to be a powerful tool for increasing health and wellness worldwide," says Fang Han, MD, co-chair of World Sleep Day.

Further resources and information about the 2024 theme are available in the official World Sleep Day toolkit on worldsleepday.org. Activity organizers, content creators, and journalists are encouraged to use the toolkit when preparing for World Sleep Day. Activity organizers can also submit their World Sleep Day activities to be published and saved on the official website. Submit your activity soon!

Connect with a Sleep Expert

Content creators and journalists – including those in non-English-speaking markets – can contact World Sleep Society for help scheduling interviews about sleep health with its professional members, who include many of the world's leading sleep experts. "World Sleep Day is the perfect opportunity to combine efforts towards sleep awareness, education, outreach, and community engagement that work toward reducing sleep disparities and ensuring equitable access to healthy sleep for everyone," says Lourdes DelRosso, MD, PhD, co-chair of World Sleep Day.

"World Sleep Society members are engaging with their communities, fostering connections, and augmenting awareness regarding the importance of sleep health among millions worldwide. We invite you to join our global movement dedicated to advancing the cause of optimal sleep health," says Raffaele Ferri, MD, president of World Sleep Society.

The 18th World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day 2024 is the 18th annual call to action for global sleep health. World Sleep Society encourages individuals and organizations worldwide to celebrate healthy sleep, raise awareness of sleep disorders, and advance sleep health. Learn more about World Sleep Day and find additional resources at worldsleepday.org.

About World Sleep Society

World Sleep Society is a non-profit organization registered in the United States with a global membership representing over 80 countries. The mission of World Sleep Society is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society fulfills this mission by encouraging and facilitating sleep health education, research and patient care throughout the world, particularly in places underserved by sleep medicine. Learn more about World Sleep Society programs at worldsleepsociety.org.

Media Contact

Tyler Ringstad, World Sleep Society, 1 507-316-0084, [email protected], worldsleepsociety.org

SOURCE World Sleep Society