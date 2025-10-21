Sleep Innovation Goes Mainstream: Helight® Red Light Sleep Technology Launches at Ulta Beauty

"Helight® Sleep was created to make restorative sleep effortless and accessible to everyone, anywhere. Partnering with Ulta Beauty allows us to make science-driven, restorative sleep accessible to millions of their customers in their daily lives." Post this

Unlike traditional sleep aids, Helight® Sleep requires no apps, supplements, or lifestyle changes. Screen-free, portable, and travel-friendly, it delivers a non-invasive and drug-free solution that works seamlessly alongside sleep trackers and wellness tools. With just a simple touch of a button, Helight® Sleep enhances deep sleep cycles, energy recovery, and overall well-being.

Helight®'s breakthrough results have captured industry and consumer attention alike: in a recent survey, 98% of users reported sleeping better, 96% experienced deeper rest, and 86% slept longer with Helight® Sleep. Since launch, the device has sold more than 100,000 units worldwide and boasts a 95% customer satisfaction rate. Trusted by doctors, sleep specialists, and professional athletes, Helight® Sleep has also been featured in luxury hospitality programs such as ModernHaus SoHo's "Deep Sleep Suite," recognized as a Goop Wellness Pick, and awarded multiple international wellness and technology honors.

"Sleep is the foundation of beauty, health, and longevity. The science is clear – When you sleep better, everything works better." said Denise De Baun, CEO of Helight, USA. "Helight® Sleep was created to make restorative sleep effortless and accessible to everyone, anywhere. Partnering with Ulta Beauty allows us to make science-driven, restorative sleep accessible to millions of their customers in their daily lives."

Helight® drew widespread attention when featured on Goop, where it resonated with today's wellness-savvy consumers seeking intuitive, results-driven tools. Now, with Ulta Beauty as an online retail partner, Helight® expands its U.S. footprint while redefining the future of sleep wellness.

In addition to Ulta.com, Helight® Sleep is available through Amazon, Goop.com, and select luxury hotel and wellness partners worldwide. With innovation at its core, Helight® is setting the standard for sleep technology - and this launch marks an exciting milestone in the brand's ongoing expansion.

For more information, visit www.helight.com.

Contact information:

Heather Fisher Gotlib

Fisher Public Relations

[email protected]

About Helight:

Helight is a French and Canadian manufacturer of photobiomodulation devices since 2015. Photobiomodulation is the metabolization of light at certain wavelengths by cells which will promote tissue regeneration as well as have anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. It has been used in medical applications for many years in the form of Low-Level Laser Therapy, which is now much more accessible through the latest LED technology. Its most studied wavelength is the 630-660 nanometer range, a red hue, also known as Red Light Therapy. It was by using our professional photobiomodulation device that our clients started noticing better sleep quality as well as a stark improvement in the regulation of their internal clock. This led us to a 3 year research and development phase to design a sleep-enhancing device based on this principle and optimize its parameters to make it as efficient as possible. In 2019, 400 Helight Sleep prototypes were manufactured in order to obtain validation on a larger scale.

SOURCE Helight