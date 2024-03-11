Sleep Specialist and Otolaryngologist, Julie Zweig, M.D., is Featured as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Dr. Zweig's Integrative Sleep & ENT practice stands out among an exclusive group of healthcare providers who have received this esteemed recognition. Her patients receive exceptional care and personalized treatment plans to address their unique needs with compassionate care.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Julie Zweig, a renowned, board-certified ear nose and throat (ENT) and sleep medicine physician, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Otolaryngologist by Find Local Doctors. This prestigious title is awarded to practices that have received an exceptional number of five-star ratings and superior reviews from satisfied patients. Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory, is dedicated to helping consumers find reputable physicians in their area. The recognition bestowed upon Dr. Zweig and her team is a testament to their commitment to providing top-notch care and achieving outstanding patient satisfaction.
Dr. Julie Zweig has been serving the greater Atlanta area for over twenty years, offering advanced training in integrative and functional medicine. Dr. Zweig and her team combine traditional, functional and integrative medicine in a holistic approach to achieve the best wellness outcomes for patients. Her practice, Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT, takes a holistic approach to traditional care, addressing a wide range of health concerns such as insomnia, sleep apnea, nasal congestion, allergies, hearing loss and more. Dr. Zweig specializes in hearing and hearing aids, providing comprehensive treatment in this area. She helps her patients get down to the root cause of their problems, helping them find relief from sleep and ENT disorders with long-term solutions at her state-of-the-art clinic in Alpharetta, GA.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. I strive to offer minimally invasive options and holistic solutions to improve sleep, ear, nose, and throat issues and overall well-being," says Dr. Julie Zweig.
More about Dr. Julie Zweig:
Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is a leading practice in Atlanta, GA, specializing in holistic and integrative care for a wide range of ENT disorders and sleep-related conditions. Dr. Julie Zweig is a dual board-certified ENT and Sleep Medicine specialist. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Zweig has advanced training in integrative and functional medicine and specializes in all sleep disorders, hormone optimization and how hormones affect sleep. The goal at Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is to not only relieve the symptoms but also find the root cause of ENT, sleep, hearing and wellness disorders. Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is located at 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 510 in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.juliezweigmd.com or call 404-255-4080.
