Sleep Specialist and Otolaryngologist, Julie Zweig, M.D., is Featured as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

"It is an honor to be recognized by Find Local Doctors. I strive to offer minimally invasive options and holistic solutions to improve sleep, ear, nose, and throat issues and overall well-being," says Dr. Julie Zweig.

More about Dr. Julie Zweig:

Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is a leading practice in Atlanta, GA, specializing in holistic and integrative care for a wide range of ENT disorders and sleep-related conditions. Dr. Julie Zweig is a dual board-certified ENT and Sleep Medicine specialist. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Emory University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Zweig has advanced training in integrative and functional medicine and specializes in all sleep disorders, hormone optimization and how hormones affect sleep. The goal at Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is to not only relieve the symptoms but also find the root cause of ENT, sleep, hearing and wellness disorders. Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT is located at 2650 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 510 in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.juliezweigmd.com or call 404-255-4080.

