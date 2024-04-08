SleepDoctor.com Survey Finds 1 in 3 Workers Regularly Nap During Work Hours

"Napping can absolutely help you recover from poor sleep the previous night," explains Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. "There's actually data to show even a seven-minute nap can make a difference." Post this

Among respondents who nap during the workday, 26 percent nap for fewer than 15 minutes, 27 percent nap for 15 to 29 minutes, and 24 percent nap for 30 to 59 minutes. Furthermore, 12 percent nap for one hour, 9 percent nap for two hours, and 3 percent nap for three hours or more. The top reasons why workers nap are to re-energize, to recover from poor sleep at night, to handle long working hours, and stress. Other reasons include boredom and avoiding work.

"Napping can absolutely help you recover from poor sleep the previous night," explains Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert at Sleep Doctor. "There's actually data to show even a seven-minute nap can make a difference, and a NASA study showed that napping increased alertness."

Survey findings also highlight that 77 percent of respondents say they lose sleep at night due to career-related stressors. Ten percent say they lose three hours or more of sleep due to job stressors, 22 percent say two hours, and 25 percent say one hour. In addition, 9 percent say 30 to 59 minutes, 7 percent say 15 to 29 minutes, and 4 percent say less than 15 minutes. The most common job stressors are work-life balance, demanding projects, upcoming deadlines, and struggles to get to work on time.

This survey was commissioned by Sleep Doctor and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on March 13, 2024, and 1,250 full-time U.S. workers completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://sleepdoctor.com/features/1-in-3-workers-nap-during-work-hours/

Founded in 2008, Sleep Doctor is a leading sleep wellness company committed to enhancing community well-being through extensive sleep education, meticulous product testing, and curated product selections. Guided by Dr. Michael J. Breus, Sleep Doctor has gained recognition as a reliable source in sleep health, empowering individuals to prioritize sleep and make informed lifestyle adjustments. The website provides product recommendations derived from hands-on testing, offering general information designed to supplement, rather than replace, medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. To learn more, please visit https://sleepdoctor.com/.

