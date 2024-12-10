Sleepinox.com Launches Anesthesiologist-Formulated Natural Sleep Supplement with Organic Ingredients

"With Sleepinox, we've combined the best of science and nature to create a supplement that's safe, effective, and empowering. It's a solution I'm proud to recommend to my patients and use myself," says Dr. David Mahjoubi Post this

Borage ( Star Flower ): Rarely found in sleep supplements, this plant is known for its calming and restorative properties, promoting deep relaxation and quality sleep.

): Rarely found in sleep supplements, this plant is known for its calming and restorative properties, promoting deep relaxation and quality sleep. Ashwagandha: A powerful adaptogen that reduces stress, supports hormone balance, and helps prepare the body for restful sleep.

Magnesium Glycinate: One of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium, this essential mineral relaxes muscles, calms the nervous system, and encourages deep rest.

Valerian Root (10:1 Concentrate): This potent, concentrated extract is trusted for its ability to naturally combat insomnia and improve sleep quality.

Created by a Board-Certified Anesthesiologist

What truly sets Sleepinox apart is its formulation by Dr. David Mahjoubi, a board-certified anesthesiologist with a deep understanding of sleep science and a passion for natural, holistic solutions. His expertise ensures a product that not only helps users fall asleep but also enhances overall health, free from grogginess or dependency.

"Sleep is the cornerstone of overall well-being, yet so many people struggle to achieve the quality rest they need," said Dr. Mahjoubi. "With Sleepinox, we've combined the best of science and nature to create a supplement that's safe, effective, and empowering. It's a solution I'm proud to recommend to my patients and use myself."

Availability

The Sleepinox natural sleep supplement is now available for purchase on Amazon under the brand name "Sleepinox" and directly through Sleepinox.com.

About Sleepinox.com

Sleepinox.com is dedicated to improving lives through better sleep. With a commitment to premium, organic ingredients and innovative, science-backed formulations, the company is redefining what's possible in sleep health. Sleepinox.com's mission is to provide natural, safe, and effective solutions to help people wake up refreshed and revitalized.

For more information, visit http://www.Sleepinox.com or search for "Sleepinox" on Amazon.

Media Contact

Dr. David Mahjoubi, Sleepinox, 424-278-4241, [email protected], https://www.sleepinox.com/

SOURCE Sleepinox