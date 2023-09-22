Sleeplay Recognized for Health Care Standard of Excellence Web Award

Sleeplay, an online CPAP store committed to providing the next generation with expert guidance and premium CPAP products for improved sleep therapy, is pleased to announce its recent recognition. The company's website, expertly crafted and developed, has received the Health Care Standard of Excellence WebAward from the Web Marketing Association.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Marketing Association's WebAward Competition, a benchmark for website development since 1997, has consistently celebrated excellence in the online realm. Expert judges from across the globe evaluate websites across 86 diverse industries, with only the most outstanding entries receiving the coveted WebAward.

Sleeplay's website, a collaborative effort under the leadership of CEO Aaron Fuhrman, has been lauded for its exceptional design and seamless user experience. With a mission to revolutionize the CPAP industry, Sleeplay connects individuals with CPAP experts and a comprehensive range of top-quality products, including CPAP machines, cleaners, masks, and humidifiers. The company's dedication to white-glove customer service and innovative online tools simplifies the process of accessing the best CPAP products and expert advice.

Aaron Fuhrman, CEO of Sleeplay, expressed gratitude for receiving the WebAward, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing the sleep therapy journey. "We are deeply honored to receive the WebAward from the Web Marketing Association. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing a seamless online experience for our customers, enabling them to access the CPAP products and expertise necessary to enhance their sleep therapy journey."

Sleeplay invites individuals seeking CPAP solutions to explore their award-winning website at https://sleeplay.com/. For more information about the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards, please visit www.webaward.org.

