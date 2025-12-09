Slice® by FNBO Surpasses Growth Targets and Strengthens Its Direct-to-Contractor Financing Program

"We understand how contractors operate and what they need to close more jobs: speed, simplicity, and real support. At the same time, we're giving homeowners the confidence to invest in their homes, whether it is a long-awaited upgrade or a necessary repair." Post this

Today, Slice makes home improvement financing simple. The program is designed to help contractors close jobs while giving homeowners fast, clear financing options they can trust.

Strategic Growth and Contractor Momentum

Contractor growth continues to strengthen, with contractor enrollments increasing 13% year-over-year as Slice focuses on onboarding larger, more sophisticated contractors who value speed, efficiency, and strong support. This shift has contributed to a 60% year-over-year increase in average users per contractor, underscoring deeper adoption and broader utilization.

This rising engagement is fueling significant loan momentum. Slice's direct-to-contractor business is on track to exceed its original annual volume forecast, driven by strong loan demand and high utilization among contractors. By year-end, loan volume is expected to grow 2X compared to 2024, with an additional 30% year-over-year increase projected for 2026.

"This growth is a direct result of seeing the full picture of a home improvement project," said Antonette Pash, Managing Director of Point-of-Sale Lending, FNBO. "We understand how contractors operate and what they need to close more jobs: speed, simplicity, and real support. At the same time, we're giving homeowners the confidence to invest in their homes, whether it is a long-awaited upgrade or a necessary repair. That dual impact is what drives our momentum."

"Customer satisfaction has gone up significantly since we started using Slice. Homeowners get fast approvals, clear choices, and a smoother path to saying yes. That ease builds trust, reduces buyer's remorse, and leads to stronger referrals," said Brandon Crooks, Director of Sales, Premier Home Pros.

Enhancing the Platform Experience

Since July 2024, Slice has rolled out nearly 250 enhancements aimed at improving the customer experience. Updates to the customer portal, reporting tools, and communications have streamlined processes and increased transparency for customers.

These updates have driven higher customer onboarding satisfaction scores quarter-over-quarter, and Slice's service team continues to exceed enterprise benchmarks, providing responsive, reliable support.

New data partnerships have driven a 10% lift in the share of applications that can be evaluated and decisioned automatically. Customer-facing improvements in the loan originations journey have increased the share of complete applications being submitted by 5%, contributing to a smoother, more efficient review process.

Together, these updates reinforce Slice's customer-led approach to making financing simple, clear and effective.

Investing in Long-Term Success

As Slice continues to grow, the team is expanding resources across onboarding, partner engagement, and operations to ensure contractors have the support they need throughout the financing journey. Guided by contractor feedback, new marketing tools and training resources are being introduced in 2026 to help contractors promote financing more effectively and build homeowner confidence at the point of sale.

"We're continuing to evolve Slice around what matters most to the contractors we serve," said Pash. "Our focus is on delivering a financing experience that supports them at every stage and gives homeowners the clarity and assurance to move forward with their projects."

Looking ahead, Slice will continue investing in technology, tools, and partnerships that strengthen high-quality relationships, scale with purpose, and further enhance the experience for both contractors and customers.

Success metrics vary by business and are not guaranteed. Loans are subject to credit approval and eligibility.

About Slice

Slice® by FNBO is a home improvement financing platform built for contractors and trusted by customers. Backed by FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a trusted financial institution with more than 165 years of experience, Slice combines decades of lending expertise with modern tools that make financing simple and reliable.

Contractors benefit from competitive approval rates, direct ACH payments, staged funding for eligible partners, and flexible loan options for various project sizes. Homeowners gain confidence with a fast digital application, straightforward terms, and financing they can trust. Learn more about FNBO.com/slice.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $35 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, financial institutions and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. FNBO is an equal housing lender.

