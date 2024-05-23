SlickOR's Advanced Optimization Technologies Selected by Air Canada to Enhance Operations Decision-Making

"SlickOR's system allows us to address operational challenges, such as severe weather conditions or unforeseen air traffic control programs, with greater effectiveness and efficiency," stated Carlos Faxas, Managing Director of Operations Modernization and Tech Enablement." Post this

"Given an operational disruption, we leverage modern technologies to quickly process millions of solution options, resulting in a single, optimized solution in under one minute," said Ram Yalamanchili, Founder and CTO of SlickOR. "SlickOR's optimization technologies have saved airlines millions of dollars in a single major disruption while minimizing the impact on passengers and crew. For example, SlickOR's ATC Slot optimizer selects which flights should be put into which slots when airlines face an ATC program that limits the number of slots allocated to each airline at a specific airport or air space."

SlickOR's technology also enables numerous variables to be quickly evaluated during irregular operations, including aircraft scheduling or positioning for subsequent flights, crew itineraries, aircraft maintenance events, and special passenger requirements such as unaccompanied minors, large groups, or customers with complex connections, and then propose optimal operational plans. Legacy technologies require operations managers to sift through disparate systems and then manually aggregate this data before analyzing and developing plans and decisions. SlickOR's software analyses the data, determines optimized recommendations in seconds and proposes solutions quickly, enabling operations experts to evaluate and finalize plans to get aircraft, crews, flights and passengers on their way faster and more efficiently.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's 􀂧ag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel, and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

About SlickOR

Founded in 2013, SlickOR Inc. is the worldwide leader in Airline Operations Disruption Management. With over 20 years in the planning and recovery decision-support optimization solution space, SlickOR applies its deep industry knowledge and best-in-class optimization engines to deliver proven decision-support solutions with high adoption rates. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help airline operations specialists respond to weather delays and cancellations, ATC programs, and other disruption issues with the least impact on passengers, crew, and aircraft routings. SlickOR solutions are valued, understandable, and editable, giving the airline operations team full confidence and flexibility when modeling a future event or executing high-stakes recovery solutions in the heat of the moment. SlickOR's team is also unique in that their employees are airline operations experts and dedicated to making their solutions customer-centric and airline feasible to minimize the long-term effects of any irregularity.

Media Contact

Rex Bull, SlickOR, Inc., 1 5126338314, [email protected], www.slickor.com

SOURCE SlickOR, Inc.