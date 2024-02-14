SlickOR's Cutting-Edge Optimization Technology Sets New Standards in Airline Operational Efficiency

Over 34% of airline delays are due to Air Traffic Control Initiatives, impacting over 263k flights per year, at an average of 43 minutes per flight (FAA data) Post this

"Our mission is to empower airlines with the ability to manage delays and cancellations better, taking into account customer, aircraft, and crew impacts," says Ram Yalamanchili, Founder and CTO of SlickOR. "Our software is a product of deep understanding of the airline industry's needs, designed to deliver tangible solutions in real-time."

At the core of SlickOR's technology is the capability to process millions of data points in seconds, delivering optimized solutions that drastically reduce the total delay impact at the customer level and the number of canceled flights. The advanced ATC Slot optimizer, a standout in their suite, intelligently allocates limited flight slots while considering many factors such as passenger connections, crew itineraries, and flight and maintenance schedules.

This technology moves beyond the limitations of legacy systems, which often require manual aggregation of disparate data, to a future where decisions are data-driven and outcomes are optimized. The result is a seamless, efficient, and more predictable operational flow that benefits all stakeholders in the air travel process.

SlickOR's solutions are a testament to what modern technology can achieve—transforming potential operational crises into manageable events, ensuring that every passenger's journey is as smooth and reliable as possible.

For airlines, adopting SlickOR's optimization technologies is more than overcoming operational hurdles; it's about setting new standards of excellence in an industry where every second counts.

About SlickOR

Founded in 2013, SlickOR Inc. is the worldwide leader in Airline Operations Disruption Management. With over 20 years in the planning and recovery decision-support optimization solution space, SlickOR applies its industry knowledge and best-in-class optimization engines to deliver proven decision-support solutions with high adoption rates. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help airline operations specialists respond to weather delays and cancellations, ATC programs, and other disruption issues with the most negligible impact on passengers, crew, and aircraft routings. SlickOR solutions are valued, understandable, and editable, giving the airline operations team complete confidence and flexibility when modeling a future event or executing high-stakes recovery solutions in the heat of the moment. SlickOR's team is also unique in that their employees are airline operations experts dedicated to making their solutions customer-centric and airline-feasible to minimize the long-term effects of any irregularity.

