Sligo Software Solutions Inc. Secures Spot in Inc. 5000 List of 2023

"Entering the Inc. 5000 list is not just a recognition—it's a testament to the abundant value we have delivered in building human capital and carving innovative pathways for the tech industry", said CEO, Satish Busarapu. Tweet this

"SLIGO's unparalleled service and staffing of top-tier technology professionals have been pivotal in our growth journey", said an esteemed Customer. "Their recognition in the Inc. 5000 list is undoubtedly well-deserved".

SLIGO's success is underlined by a remarkable 4-year growth trajectory, leveraging the innovative Hire3F™ model for Talent Acquisition and adapting to dynamic challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, looming recession fears, and market volatility. Addressing the unique needs of US Government agencies and showing resilience in staffing both on-site and remote technology roles, SLIGO's Turnkey Solutions and the consulting from Productization Center-of-Excellence (PCoE) have distinguished it as a leader in the contingent IT workforce management, leading the way towards future growth.

Marking its place at 1115 on the Inc. 5000 list, SLIGO's achievement highlights its agile and market-leading role in the global contingent workforce management market, a sector expected to reach $465.2 trillion by 2031. SLIGO's success on the first attempt demonstrates its agility in placing IT professionals in client organizations in a Fit, Fast, and Flexible manner, exceeding the required revenue thresholds set to get into the list. SLIGO is among the companies that generated $358 billion in 2022 revenue and 1,187,266 jobs. "Nowhere else will you find a list of companies with a greater impact on the U.S. economy.", says Inc.

About SLIGO Software Inc:

SLIGO Software Inc., headquartered in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York, is a rapidly growing IT Staffing Agency. Specializing in quality and adaptable staffing solutions for government agencies and private enterprises, SLIGO's customer-centric approach has solidified its industry leadership over the past eight years. For more information, visit www.sligosoft.com.

About Inc. and Inc. 5000:

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list ranks US companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, adhering to strict qualifications, including privately held, for-profit, and independent ones. Inc. Business Media, celebrated for its award-winning journalism, produces this prestigious list to recognize the fastest-growing private businesses in the United States, fostering community and credibility among top business founders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

