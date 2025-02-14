Slim Chickens Celebrates 22 Years of Flavor With Special Presidents Day Promotion

The fast-casual chicken restaurant franchisor is marking its 22nd anniversary with a limited-time deal on its popular Chick's Meal, available on February 17 at participating locations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, the 300+ unit fast-casual restaurant known for its signature hand-breaded chicken and southern hospitality, is celebrating its 22nd birthday celebration with a special Presidents Day promotion that's sure to delight fans. On Monday, February 17, 2025, guests can enjoy a delicious Chick's Meal for just $6.99 at participating locations, whether they're dining in, using the drive-thru or ordering via the Slim Chickens app or online. Simply use code BDAY22 to redeem this exclusive offer.

This limited-time deal celebrates not only Presidents Day but also Slim Chickens' milestone 22nd birthday, marking more than two decades of serving up fresh, flavorful chicken and fostering a loyal fan base. Whether you're craving classic chicken tenders, fries or a sweet tea to wash it all down, Slim Chickens is the perfect destination to enjoy this tasty, birthday-inspired deal.

Offer Details:

Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

Offer: Chick's Meal for $6.99 with code BDAY22

Availability: Grab this deal by mentioning or using the code BDAY22 when placing your dine-in, drive-thru, online or App order.

Participating locations only

Don't miss out on this chance to celebrate with Slim Chickens and enjoy the great taste that's been loved for over two decades!

For more information and to find your nearest Slim Chickens location, visit: https://slimchickens.com/location-menus/.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with house made dipping sauces. With more than 275 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany and Turkey, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leader in the "better chicken" segment. With plans to grow to over 600 restaurants over the next decade; Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate sharing a meal with friends and neighbors.

For more information on Slim Chickens, visit http://www.slimchickens.com.

Media Contact

